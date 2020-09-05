MURPHY: Voting wins

Who receives your vote? Some could say that we have the most negative choices we have ever had. Both major parties have front runners with huge rates of disapproval. Many of us are voting against someone, more than for someone. A sign on a church once said, “When faced with two evils, choose neither.” That is a terribly cowardly attitude to apply to this election or to life. The worst thing you can say is you will not vote.
Jesus challenged us to discern, with our flawed judgment, the concerns and responsibilities we owe Caesar, or world powers, and those we owe God. (Matthew 22:21)
We vote because freedom to vote is a gift God has allowed, a right paid for by the sacrifice of many people over many years. This freedom was won and preserved by those who stood up to bullies and dictators for generations. Please consider that God has allowed us freedom to vote. So do not reject God’s gift nor the sweat and blood of so many. We owe God to act on our responsibility to keep the government going by and for the people.
No candidate is ever completely righteous, especially in this campaign. Each has vast appeal to many voters. If the choices are bad in your eyes, then do the study and prayer to choose policies you can support. It may take some thinking, discussing, reading, debating to decide. Trust in our God of grace, hold your nose, and have the guts to vote. This is not our last election. The sorry state of our election reflects the sorry state of the Church’s influence on spiritual life in this country.
Deciding not to vote simply assures success to positions you do not like. To sit it out is the lazy or angry way out. No one receives your anger or your point if you do not vote. The pundits interpret it their way and tell you what you mean. We should consider who gets to make Supreme Court appointments, judges, priorities during the next term. Liberal justices would freeze the Court for a long time to come.
Humble yourself, turn from your own sins, prayerfully vote, and especially pray for revival. If you vote and the election goes against your wishes, you tried. If it goes well, you helped. If no one receives your vote, your vote counts for things you may not want. Your non-vote votes for evil of indifference.
Charlie Murphy is a retired Presbyterian pastor who served churches over 20 years in the Tri-Cities and still has thoughts to share. He lives in Milan, Tennessee. Reach him at bristol3cm@gmail.com.
