MURPHY: Our Black history

African American History Month provides an excellent opportunity for “presenting America’s forgotten history and heroes, with an emphasis on our moral, religious, and constitutional heritage.” This should not seem unusual, however, for mature followers of Christ have long recognized that there are not several races but only two: the believer and the nonbeliever (Galatians 3:28 and Colossians 3:11). Believers are all united in Christ. Stories of these ministers are inspiring and are characterized by sacrifice and Christian courage. African American poet James Weldon Johnson (1871-1938) said of these ministers: ”The old-time Negro preacher has not been given the niche in which he properly belongs …” People of diverse languages and customs, brought here from diverse parts of Africa and thrown into slavery, were given their first sense of unity and solidarity. He was the first shepherd of the bewildered flock. It was the old-time preacher who for generations was the mainspring of hope and inspiration for Black families in America. (from wallbuilders.com)