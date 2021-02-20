MURPHY: Our Black history

African American History Month provides an excellent opportunity for “presenting America’s forgotten history and heroes, with an emphasis on our moral, religious, and constitutional heritage.” This should not seem unusual, however, for mature followers of Christ have long recognized that there are not several races but only two: the believer and the nonbeliever (Galatians 3:28 and Colossians 3:11). Believers are all united in Christ. Stories of these ministers are inspiring and are characterized by sacrifice and Christian courage. African American poet James Weldon Johnson (1871-1938) said of these ministers: ”The old-time Negro preacher has not been given the niche in which he properly belongs …” People of diverse languages and customs, brought here from diverse parts of Africa and thrown into slavery, were given their first sense of unity and solidarity. He was the first shepherd of the bewildered flock. It was the old-time preacher who for generations was the mainspring of hope and inspiration for Black families in America. (from wallbuilders.com)
Andrew Bryan (1737-1812) grew up as a slave on a plantation in South Carolina. In 1782, Andrew and his wife Hannah became Christians. In 9 months he was preaching to both Black and white congregations. He evangelized slaves on neighboring plantations and erected a crude wooden church; his congregation grew rapidly, attended by both Blacks and whites. In 1788, Bryan was ordained as a Baptist minister. From the rapid growth of his church, persecution was initiated by nearby slave owners who feared a revolt if slaves heard the message of freedom in the Gospel. Hundreds of converted slaves not only were denied water baptism by their masters but also were forbidden to attend Bryan’s services. Many who did attend were flogged and severely punished, and even Andrew was whipped, beaten, and imprisoned.
Andrew exulted in his persecution, proclaiming that “he rejoiced not only to be whipped but would freely suffer death for the cause of Jesus Christ”; he also prayed for the men who had persecuted him. This Christ-like behavior in Andrew won the respect of many observers. In 1790, Andrew purchased his and his wife’s freedom. In 1794, several influential whites helped him raise the money for a new church. The church grew in 6 years to almost 700 members. One of its ministries was the first Black Sabbath school in the city. He deliberately split the congregation and planted a new church and school in 1802 and again in 1803. These congregations pioneered churches in other parts of the state. At that time in America’s history, Georgia was one of the most stridently pro-slavery states in America. So Andrew labored in a region of the country in which ministry by — or to — African Americans was exceptionally difficult.
Nevertheless, upon Andrew’s death in 1812, the Savannah Baptist Association (comprised of the white Baptists), praised Bryan’s work. The ministry of Andrew Bryan brought thousands in Georgia to a personal relationship with God through Christ.
Charlie Murphy, a retired Presbyterian pastor who pastored over 20 years in Erwin and Bristol and supplied in Blountville, Surgoinsville, and others, now lives in Milan, Tennessee. Contact him at bristol3cm@gmail.com.