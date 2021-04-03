MURPHY: Made wonderfully

Hebrew King David once said, “I praise you for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well.” (Psalms 139:14) Realizing how you are made by God in his purpose is a major reason to give thanks.

To say being white is a privilege could be another way of saying white is better than black. That is if I am comparing myself to someone else. But if you see being white or black or female anything else is a privilege God made us to be, you are more on track. Your are privileged to serve God and people as who you are made to be. The teaching of white people to be shamed of their God-given background is an attitude black people have been fighting for centuries.

You have another set of God-given gifts and privileges if you are created black or female or some other group for which God made you. So it is an opportunity to find out what you have to offer to others or to learn from others. The challenge and key for peace is learning to be thankful for who you are and the circumstances God set you in, and learning to use your privilege to bless your world.