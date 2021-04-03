 Skip to main content
MURPHY: Made wonderfully
Saturday Sermon

MURPHY: Made wonderfully

Hebrew King David once said, “I praise you for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well.” (Psalms 139:14) Realizing how you are made by God in his purpose is a major reason to give thanks.

To say being white is a privilege could be another way of saying white is better than black. That is if I am comparing myself to someone else. But if you see being white or black or female anything else is a privilege God made us to be, you are more on track. Your are privileged to serve God and people as who you are made to be. The teaching of white people to be shamed of their God-given background is an attitude black people have been fighting for centuries.

You have another set of God-given gifts and privileges if you are created black or female or some other group for which God made you. So it is an opportunity to find out what you have to offer to others or to learn from others. The challenge and key for peace is learning to be thankful for who you are and the circumstances God set you in, and learning to use your privilege to bless your world.

It is raw arrogance and blind stupidity to consider yourself above some others or to consider others beneath you. That is a state to be pitied and corrected, not canceled and condemned. It proves you do not know God, your Privilege-Giver and need to repent and be saved. Your are condemned if you reject Jesus as Lord and Savior, or reject his creation as hateful.

The fun in life is to consider everyone you know as a creation of God’s art work. It does not matter how repulsive, smelly, filthy, stupid that person may be. They may even see you that way. That creature of God’s artistry may have tremendous potential for greatness or use in the world with some encouragement. That person may be a Dad or a Mom, loved by someone. Even cobras and skunks have babies that love them. You are saved to gain wisdom and insight from Jesus’ love and forgiveness.

You are one of God’s wonderful works. That other person is, too. It makes you valuable that Jesus died to redeem you from your disgust and be thankful.

Charlie Murphy, a retired Presbyterian Pastor, lives in Milan, worships at Milan Cumberland. He still has thoughts to share. To respond, contact him at bristol3cm@gmail.com.

