MURPHY: Can we lose it now?

Some politicians say — elect us or we will lose our country for decades or destroy our future. Now step back and look at the bigger picture. Psalms 33:11-12 says, “The counsel of the Lord stands forever … Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord.” We have bigger and better substance than one candidate or party can ruin.

The United States has roots from people who trusted the Lord Jesus Christ. It is founded by people who respected the Bible as God’s word and guideline for life. Our problems are from termites rather than wrecking balls and dynamite. Over many decades of indifference and lack of devotional life, people accepted changes in or view of authority, marriage, morality, public prayer, truth, or God’s word. It took decades to cater to youth as cultural leaders in our society. It took decades for white people to persuade black people that fathers are not necessary. It took many decades for white people to believe they were somehow better than others. It has taken decades for men and women to realize that women have rights and contributions that are valuable to our world.