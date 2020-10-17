MURPHY: Can we lose it now?

Some politicians say — elect us or we will lose our country for decades or destroy our future. Now step back and look at the bigger picture. Psalms 33:11-12 says, “The counsel of the Lord stands forever … Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord.” We have bigger and better substance than one candidate or party can ruin.
The United States has roots from people who trusted the Lord Jesus Christ. It is founded by people who respected the Bible as God’s word and guideline for life. Our problems are from termites rather than wrecking balls and dynamite. Over many decades of indifference and lack of devotional life, people accepted changes in or view of authority, marriage, morality, public prayer, truth, or God’s word. It took decades to cater to youth as cultural leaders in our society. It took decades for white people to persuade black people that fathers are not necessary. It took many decades for white people to believe they were somehow better than others. It has taken decades for men and women to realize that women have rights and contributions that are valuable to our world.
History shows nations who focus on the government or people as ultimate authority, eventually fall. Acceptance of these beliefs took decades to seep into education, families, culture. Ignorance of history can be dangerous. Gradually, people think their own view more important than the government, and they rebel or distort. Gradually people think destroying government is right and might lead to something better. Gradually people buy the lie that police are enemies rather than friends of society.
America is too great and strong, too important in God’s eyes, to be destroyed by a candidate or an administration. Destruction over time by termites of evil can destroy us. We need to keep believing and teaching the next generation our biblical values so they will not be confused to think they are useless.
We can lose it, maybe. It will not be soon. It will take tough faith to keep it. “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord, the people he has chosen for his inheritance.” He chooses and blesses through people who belong to him by faith in his crucified Son. If his people humble and repent he will heal their land. We can keep on course, and keep improving, if we are together focused on what is right and true — God’s word.
Charlie Murphy, a retired Presbyterian pastor who pastored more than 20 years in Erwin and Bristol and supplied in Blountville, Surgoinsville and others, now lives in Milan, Tennessee. Contact him at bristol3cm@gmail.com.
