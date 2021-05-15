MURPHY: Ascending to hope

The ascension or exalting of Christ after his resurrection gives hope beyond measure to the believer about this chaotic, angry world. Theologian Albert Mohler gives some insights about the importance of this event which does not get talked about enough. In Acts 1 Jesus promised the disciples power from his Spirit at the right time and then he ascended to heaven as they watched. Our worldview of life is starkly contrasted with humanistic ideas of progress by execution of disagreers and modern secular pessimism of noisy canceling of those who differ with little hope to be free enough to express.

We as Christians have a sure hope centered on the rule and reign of Christ which will someday be revealed to the world. The exaltation of Christ includes His resurrection, His ascension, His session with the Father and His glorious return. Each of these realities represents an essential aspect of Christ’s reign as King of kings and Lord of lords.

Peter preached on Pentecost (Acts 2:32-33) that God raised up Jesus and exalted him to his (God’s) right hand, and received the promised Holy Spirit, poured the Spirit out on the believers. If you believe he is raised, you can believe he sits with the Father judging, interceding and ministering to his people. His reign may be hidden from those still lost in sin. Believers can endure anything, knowing our Lord is really in charge and fulfilling his purpose.