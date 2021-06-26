MURPHY: Another day with frogs

Someone told a story about the devil having a meeting to figure how to get more people. Some of the answers were — tell them the Bible is wrong or not to be trusted; tell them Jesus is not the only Savior; one suggested to say a truly loving God would not allow so much suffering; The answer that got the best response was — “Let’s just tell them that commitment is not so urgent. Don’t hurry. Just wait a while and get your life settled or get your answers figured out.”
The book of Exodus recounts the plagues upon Egypt because Pharaoh the king would not let Moses’ people go to worship their God together. The second plague was frogs swarming all over house, furniture, beds food, etc. Pharaoh told Moses to plead with God to remove the frogs, and he would allow the people go to worship him. Moses said, tell me when you want them gone. Pharaoh’s answer — “Tomorrow.” (Exodus 8:10) The problem he wanted gone was one he was willing to put off solving.
There are plenty of funerals of people who said they wanted to sow their oats, finish their career, raise their kids before committing fully to God. But they never got around to committing to God. That is figuratively another day or season with the frogs. God wants to clear out the frogs that smell up or corrupt our lives. He allows us to express faith that he would do it.
There are problems to settle now, sins of which we need to repent now, issues we need to confront now before they get more entrenched in our habits and lives. Paul said not to let the sun go down on your wrath. That could mean your marriage will not get better if you let anger fester rather than settling. That could mean a problem with someone would not get better until you settle or forgive it now.
Are you prompted to share the Lord with someone now? Are you prompted to make a call or visit now rather than put it off? Do you struggle with a habit you know he wants you to conquer? Do you want to spend another day with the frogs, that is, putting off or feeling guilty? Surrender your procrastination attitudes which keep your smelly, noisy frogs in your house and take steps to do right, knowing God will help.
Charlie Murphy, a retired Presbyterian pastor who pastored over 20 years in Erwin, and Bristol and supplied in Blountville, Surgoinsville and others, now lives in Burlington, North Carolina. Contact him at bristol3cm@gmail.com.