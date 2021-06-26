MURPHY: Another day with frogs

Someone told a story about the devil having a meeting to figure how to get more people. Some of the answers were — tell them the Bible is wrong or not to be trusted; tell them Jesus is not the only Savior; one suggested to say a truly loving God would not allow so much suffering; The answer that got the best response was — “Let’s just tell them that commitment is not so urgent. Don’t hurry. Just wait a while and get your life settled or get your answers figured out.”

The book of Exodus recounts the plagues upon Egypt because Pharaoh the king would not let Moses’ people go to worship their God together. The second plague was frogs swarming all over house, furniture, beds food, etc. Pharaoh told Moses to plead with God to remove the frogs, and he would allow the people go to worship him. Moses said, tell me when you want them gone. Pharaoh’s answer — “Tomorrow.” (Exodus 8:10) The problem he wanted gone was one he was willing to put off solving.

There are plenty of funerals of people who said they wanted to sow their oats, finish their career, raise their kids before committing fully to God. But they never got around to committing to God. That is figuratively another day or season with the frogs. God wants to clear out the frogs that smell up or corrupt our lives. He allows us to express faith that he would do it.