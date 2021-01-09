MURPHY: After the King is born

Is it all over? Is Christmas through for another year? In Matthew 2:2 some astrologers searched in Jerusalem for him possibly because their lives were empty. “Where is he who has been born king of the Jews? For we saw his star … and have come to worship him.” Seekers today try to find meaning in stars, spiritualism, and supernatural on their own terms. The local king Herod was threatened because he was his own authority for life. The climax of their search, the beginning of real life was a baby born in a stable in Bethlehem.

His mother was told to name him Jesus, or “God saves,” for he will save his people from their sins. He showed himself to be the Son of God to people who questioned whether God would have a Son. He lived an astounding life of grace, purpose, and forgiveness. He is especially hard to believe to those who cannot admit to the sin he came to forgive.

This King is born (Hebrews 13:2) — Jesus Christ, the same yesterday, today, and forever. He does not quit. He does not waver. He does not brag. He follows through on his promises.

Yesterday he was King of Redemption. He came to redeem us from sins by suffering on a cross. He calls us to follow him and have unshakeable purpose in his will. His invitation is based on love and forgiveness, not fear.