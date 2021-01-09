MURPHY: After the King is born

Is it all over? Is Christmas through for another year? In Matthew 2:2 some astrologers searched in Jerusalem for him possibly because their lives were empty. “Where is he who has been born king of the Jews? For we saw his star … and have come to worship him.” Seekers today try to find meaning in stars, spiritualism, and supernatural on their own terms. The local king Herod was threatened because he was his own authority for life. The climax of their search, the beginning of real life was a baby born in a stable in Bethlehem.
His mother was told to name him Jesus, or “God saves,” for he will save his people from their sins. He showed himself to be the Son of God to people who questioned whether God would have a Son. He lived an astounding life of grace, purpose, and forgiveness. He is especially hard to believe to those who cannot admit to the sin he came to forgive.
This King is born (Hebrews 13:2) — Jesus Christ, the same yesterday, today, and forever. He does not quit. He does not waver. He does not brag. He follows through on his promises.
Yesterday he was King of Redemption. He came to redeem us from sins by suffering on a cross. He calls us to follow him and have unshakeable purpose in his will. His invitation is based on love and forgiveness, not fear.
Today he is King of authority of all who trust him. He challenges you to walk in obedient faith and not by your self-centered answers to life. He gives you faith and purposeful adventures. Walk with him on his terms as your King.
Tomorrow we will see him as King of judgment over all kings. He will return on a white horse to judge all people. He will separate the sheep or saved from goats or lost when he returns. He is not collecting “likes” or votes. He calls for committed followers. He will take his church with him. All glory and honor in heaven and earth belong to him and he gives life forever with his family.
Tomorrow he will prove that as Lord, it was worth all we had to endure to be on his side at the end. Today we trust him for what we cannot yet see. Trust him because yesterday he came at the first Christmas to call us to follow him.
Charlie Murphy, a retired Presbyterian Pastor, who pastored over 20 years in Erwin, Bristol, and supplied in Blountville, Surgoinsville, and others, now lives in Milan, TN. Contact him at bristol3cm@gmail.com.