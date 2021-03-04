Mountain City’s The Kody Norris Show headlines Song of the Mountains from the Lincoln Theatre in Marion on Saturday

Hurricanes come with names, as does The Kody Norris Show.
Led by its rhinestone whirlwind namesake, they never learned the meaning of the word whisper.
Hold on when The Kody Norris Show spin atop Song of the Mountains on Saturday. Staged from the Lincoln Theatre in Marion, the Tim White-emceed show will be filmed for PBS syndication. This month’s lineup includes Lightnin’ Charlie as well as Jonah Riddle & Carolina Express.
“Showmanship is of the utmost,” said Norris, by phone from his home in Mountain City, Tennessee. “So many musicians act or have forgotten that it is still entertainment.”
Not Norris. Decked out in rhinestone suits and cowboy hats, he and his three-person band, which includes his wife Mary Rachel on fiddle, sparkle like stars that stepped out of the sky.
“That visual appeal is a selling point,” said Norris, 33, who added that a retired musician by the name of Calvin Coolidge Allen advised him to stand out when on stage.
“He always said, ‘Look like somebody,’” Norris said. “He said, ‘When you’re on stage, you are somebody.’ I tried that early on, and it worked.”
In those days, Norris earned a local name for himself primarily as a frequent guest on the now-defunct Pickin’ Porch. Staged each Thursday inside The Bristol Mall, Norris first appeared on the show as a teenager. In those days, his can’t-miss and colorful stage attire echoed that of bluegrass pioneer Jimmy Martin.
Furthermore, then as now, his voice projects in a manner to match his neon-tinted suits. To paraphrase Little Jimmy Dickens, Norris isn’t little, but he’s loud.
“I work every day to have a better show than I had yesterday,” he said. “I don’t want to bore them. I want to make ’em feel good, to move ’em.”
Norris does so with a style of bluegrass best labeled as traditional. He hearkens to the Bill Monroe days of “Uncle Pen,” the Jimmy Martin moments of “Milwaukee Here I Come,” and the Stanley Brothers’ era of “Man of Constant Sorrow.”
Translated, Norris makes bluegrass that hammers with drive.
“It’s music with a punch, music with a bounce,” he said. “It has to have that oomph to it.”
Prepare to catch Norris’ new album, “All Suited Up.” Coming this spring on Charlottesville’s Rebel Records, it features an even split of oomph-laden originals and obscure covers.
“Everything I play is like you’re getting punched in the face with a banjo,” Norris said. “‘All Suited Up’ was recorded last year. Darin Aldridge produced it. The album features the style I cut my teeth on.”
Tracks include recent singles “Ole Carolina” and “Love Bug,” the latter of which rose into bluegrass’ top 10 singles chart.
“There’s one called ‘Lady in the Evening,’” Norris said. “I wrote it about a girl I met in a bar in Atlanta. It’s a twin-fiddle, 1950s-styled bluegrass number. There’s a lot of twin fiddles on this album.”
Cradle an ear on Saturday night during Song of the Mountains for a sack of new songs from Norris. As unpredictable as an East Tennessee sunset, Norris embraces individuality in look and sound.
As Grandpa Jones might have said, Kody Norris is a flower of the flock.
“Your music and singing has to be good, but they can get that on the radio,” Norris said. “I want to do more than sell a ticket. I want to make a memory.”
