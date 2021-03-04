Mountain City’s The Kody Norris Show headlines Song of the Mountains from the Lincoln Theatre in Marion on Saturday

“It’s music with a punch, music with a bounce,” he said. “It has to have that oomph to it.”

Prepare to catch Norris’ new album, “All Suited Up.” Coming this spring on Charlottesville’s Rebel Records, it features an even split of oomph-laden originals and obscure covers.

“Everything I play is like you’re getting punched in the face with a banjo,” Norris said. “‘All Suited Up’ was recorded last year. Darin Aldridge produced it. The album features the style I cut my teeth on.”

Tracks include recent singles “Ole Carolina” and “Love Bug,” the latter of which rose into bluegrass’ top 10 singles chart.

“There’s one called ‘Lady in the Evening,’” Norris said. “I wrote it about a girl I met in a bar in Atlanta. It’s a twin-fiddle, 1950s-styled bluegrass number. There’s a lot of twin fiddles on this album.”

Cradle an ear on Saturday night during Song of the Mountains for a sack of new songs from Norris. As unpredictable as an East Tennessee sunset, Norris embraces individuality in look and sound.

As Grandpa Jones might have said, Kody Norris is a flower of the flock.

“Your music and singing has to be good, but they can get that on the radio,” Norris said. “I want to do more than sell a ticket. I want to make a memory.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.