Moose ‘Trainwreck’ Roberts roars into The Cascade Draft House in Bristol on Friday

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — There’s a Hot Rod Lincoln, long and black, circa 1954 or so, rumbling out of the garage.
Call him Moose “Trainwreck” Roberts.
Hear Roberts roar when he gears up on Friday, Dec. 3, at The Cascade Draft House in Bristol, Tennessee. Tanked on high octane, Roberts’ return to the stage finds him firmly in pedal-to-the-metal mode.
“You’re in the mode, you’re in the zone, watch the wild man go!” said Roberts, of Bristol, Tennessee.
There’s nothing sedate about the man or his music. Like an unfiltered Camel, he huffs and puffs and makes a mighty ruckus.
“Kind of like Captain Caveman,” Roberts said, “only I carry a guitar and not a club.”
Roberts, who grew up in Hickory Tree, Tennessee, began performing as a teenager. He quickly found his thing as an East Tennessee rocker whose throttle opens wide and howls to the hills.
“I play edgy roots rock,” Roberts said over lunch at Ridgewood Barbecue in Bluff City. “It has blues in it, but it’s not blues. It has country in it, but it’s not country. That’s why roots rock was invented. Being from here, you get that high lonesome mountain feel thing in there, too.”
As on his 40-plus albums and EPs, the prolific musician accompanies himself on electric guitar.
“I play loud electric guitar,” he said. “It’s not necessarily twangy. I just kick it out. I belt it out. That’s my true voice, and that’s not country.”
Reference Roberts’ enormous catalog. Some material’s serious, as on the horns-laced “Funeral Party.” Then again, he’s also written three songs about Godzilla, including the hyperactive punk rocker, “Ziller Does the Woogie Again,” in which Godzilla visits Bristol.
“On ‘Ziller Does the Woogie Again,’ his tail swings around,” Roberts said. “That’s how he takes down Bristol. Hey, you’ve got to make yourself laugh sometimes.”
Don’t misread that. Roberts, an aficionado of such deeply serious bluesmen as Skip James and Son House, writes mostly from a point of introspection. He’s far from a novelty act.
“My songs are like psychological studies of myself,” Roberts said. “It’s me trying to figure me out. I want to be understood, but I don’t feel like I will ever be understood.”
Peel back the layers of Roberts’ “The Year of Sundays” and “The Best Version of You.” They follow “Ziller Does the Woogie Again” on his “Too Dumb to Quit Part II” album from 2018. They’re slow blues ruminations into life’s oft-dark realties.
“Yes, I go for some goofy songs, but most of them have underlying meanings,” Roberts said. “It’s me trying to figure things out.”
Moose Roberts threads well within the rich fabric of American music tradition. Yeah, he’s local; he’s been a firm fixture on the Bristol music scene for decades. Yet like the flag itself, he’s an American original.
“There’s no one like Moose Roberts,” said JP Parsons, a local music veteran. “There’s only one, and there’ll never be another Moose Roberts.”
He’s not rich in wealth or abundant in fame, but no one on the local front has recorded as extensively as Roberts. Hear his mountain of songs on his Bandcamp site. Better still, catch him live on Friday. It’s a rare-of-late show from a local music master.
“It’s my legacy, my music,” Roberts said. “When I go to sleep at night, if I don’t wake up, at least I’ve left something behind.”
