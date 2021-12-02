Moose ‘Trainwreck’ Roberts roars into The Cascade Draft House in Bristol on Friday

“I play edgy roots rock,” Roberts said over lunch at Ridgewood Barbecue in Bluff City. “It has blues in it, but it’s not blues. It has country in it, but it’s not country. That’s why roots rock was invented. Being from here, you get that high lonesome mountain feel thing in there, too.”

As on his 40-plus albums and EPs, the prolific musician accompanies himself on electric guitar.

“I play loud electric guitar,” he said. “It’s not necessarily twangy. I just kick it out. I belt it out. That’s my true voice, and that’s not country.”

Reference Roberts’ enormous catalog. Some material’s serious, as on the horns-laced “Funeral Party.” Then again, he’s also written three songs about Godzilla, including the hyperactive punk rocker, “Ziller Does the Woogie Again,” in which Godzilla visits Bristol.

“On ‘Ziller Does the Woogie Again,’ his tail swings around,” Roberts said. “That’s how he takes down Bristol. Hey, you’ve got to make yourself laugh sometimes.”

Don’t misread that. Roberts, an aficionado of such deeply serious bluesmen as Skip James and Son House, writes mostly from a point of introspection. He’s far from a novelty act.