Monument to pay tribute to story of 'God's marvelous grace'

A Korean man who as a boy took up an American soldier’s offer to receive an education in the United States will forever be linked to Bristol and Southwest Virginia.

Dr. Billy Kim was a house boy aiding American troops during the Korean War when he met the late U.S. Army Sgt. Carl Lee Powers of Dante, Virginia. The two struck up a kinship so strong Powers ended up sending Kim to America to be educated at a Christian school in South Carolina, which set Kim on a path to becoming a renowned pastor and evangelist.

This Saturday, a monument paying tribute to Powers will be dedicated in downtown Bristol, Virginia, at 2 p.m. Located across Moore Street from the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, the polished granite monument weighing more than 3,000 pounds will be dedicated, as it states, to “a story of God’s marvelous grace.”

“We want to honor [Powers] and Billy because when Billy was little he used to come over here with Carl and shop in Bristol,” Dr. Bobby F. Griffin, a Bristol businessman and Korean War veteran who has known Kim since the two met at a Christian businessman’s convention in 1972, said.

Griffin, who also served in the Army, grew similarly fond of a Korean house boy during the war, one he says saved his life by getting him out of combat after being wounded.

A few years after meeting, Kim helped Griffin with the nearly impossible task of finding his old companion in Korea years after the war had ended. Miraculously, the search was successful after a newspaper published the man’s name and photo in a story.

When Griffin got back to the states from his trip to Korea, he went to meet Powers.

“He was just a humble, fascinating person,” Griffin said. “(There’s) nobody in the world ever like Carl Powers.”

According to Griffin, Powers turned down five rotations out of the war-inflicted country in order to make sure Kim made it to America, which he did – even getting there before Powers himself, Griffin said.

“Billy came here totally uneducated, could not speak English, couldn't understand anything Carl said and found himself up a holler in Dante, Virginia,” said Sid Oakley, who also had a hand in the Bristol monument project. “He must have wondered what in the world he did to deserve this development, but he stuck it out and became educated, because Carl educated him [through] Bob Jones University.”

According to Oakley, Kim left Korea for America in 1951 at 17 years old. After receiving an education, he was ordained at Dante Baptist Church in 1959 before returning to Korea, where he grew Suwon Central Baptist Church from a membership of 10 in 1960 to 15,000 by 2005, one incredible accomplishment of his career in ministry that has made him “a world-famous evangelist,” Oakley said.

Powers passed away in 2013 at 84 years old. According to his obituary, he taught seventh grade for 35 years, was a Bronze Star Medal recipient and lived his entire life in his childhood home.

Saturday’s ceremony will be held at the Cumberland Square Park stage and will be followed by an unveiling and dedication at the monument. The public is invited to attend.

“Billy Kim has been connected with Bristol for many years in various capacities,” Oakley said. “He loves Bristol, loves the people here and loves to come back and be with us.”

