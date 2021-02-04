Mixed exhibition on display at The Gallery @ Barr Photographics

Besides Sauers, other artists in the show include David Browning, Caroline H. Baker, Renee Ledford Pitts, Henard Slaughter, Howard Alexander, Carol Thomason, Kyle Buckland, Terry Chandler, Gary Dagnan, Jeremy Lee Queary, Brett LaGue, Charles Vess, Barbara Clemmons, Jack Hagerman, Frank Herzog, Laura Ann Sorrell, Brenda Mask and Jane Wilson.

Every artist in the Corner Gallery exhibit of this group show also has about five or six more pieces on exhibit at Barr’s gallery.

Barr, 65, has shown art for 20 years at his business in the Greenway-Trigg Building. He also operates a custom frame business at the same location.

Here, he is also exhibiting his own photographs.

For Barr, the group show is a celebration that he has dubbed “Jubilee.”

“Basically, what I have done is I have chosen one representative piece from each artist who has work in the studio gallery, where we maintain work year round,” Barr said.

“‘Jubilee’ indicates a celebration,” Barr said. “Jubilee is basically a religious term that a lot of fundamentalists use when they’re having a revival or something. They call it a ‘jubilee.’ It also is an indication of people getting ready for a big party.”

