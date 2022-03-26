Mission Center serves as a lifeline for Bristol’s homeless

If Bristol pastor Caroline Hawthorne could take in all of the city’s homeless, she would.

“I just have such compassion and a heart for our homeless,” Hawthorne said. “I don't want anything to happen to any of them.”

When police found a deceased man believed to be homeless earlier this month, Hawthorne feared it was someone she knew. Even though she had only met the man once, the loss of 75-year-old Ronnie Meade has been painful for her and anyone associated with the local homeless community.

“This community was so affected by that,” Hawthorne said. “We are like one big family, and if one of us hurts, all of us hurt.”

Meade was found dead near a train car at the Wes David Greenway on Sunday, March 13 after a snowy and frigid weekend. The Bristol Tennessee Police Department, which is awaiting Meade’s autopsy report, said there was no apparent cause of death or indications of foul play.

According to Brian Plank, the executive director of the Haven of Rest Rescue Mission of Bristol, Meade turned down a stay at their facility the Friday before he was found. Plank also said he was unsure of Meade’s housing situation after his prior residence had been closed, although he did say Meade had told him he had a place he was fixing up.

Hawthorne, senior pastor at Hunt Memorial United Methodist Church in Bristol, Virginia, is among those working to ensure the city’s homeless and less fortunate are cared for. With only two overnight shelters in the city – Haven of Rest and the Salvation Army, Hawthorne saw an immediate need for a day shelter years ago.

In 2018, Hunt Memorial opened up the Proverbs 3:27 Mission Center after a family who was living in their car asked Hawthorne for blankets.

“That’s really what triggered me,” Hawthorne, a Bristol native, said. “I didn't really realize people were homeless in our area until then.”

The donations-based shelter that began as a place for the homeless to warm up on cold weather days has transitioned into offering much more to the community.

Open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, the mission center, located next to Hunt Memorial on Harmeling Street, offers food, showers, laundry facilities, and clothing to those in need. Hunt Memorial also works to connect the less fortunate to other resources and organizations in the area that can help them move forward in life.

Hawthorne said the shelter serves about 35 to 50 people each week, thanks to the generosity of its donors and volunteers.

“It takes a community and a village,” Hawthorne said. “Without the community’s support, we wouldn't be able to do this.”

Church volunteer Jeff Oliver, who has been working with the mission center since it began, said he gets joy out of seeing the program impact people’s lives in an undeniable way.

“I see things change … just lives totally changed,” Oliver said.

Like Hawthorne, Oliver has grown fond of those who frequent the shelter and has developed a special bond with them.

“I call them my extended family,” Oliver said. “That’s how close I’ve gotten to a lot of them.”

Not only does the operation provide a warm building and a place to eat, it also strives to be faith focused and to inspire hope.

“We want to offer them Christ, too,” Hawthorne said. “We want to show them that with God on your side, anything is possible.”

In 2016, Hawthorne, who was then a part-time pastor and an at-home accountant, tragically lost her husband to cancer just months after the diagnosis, leaving her to raise her son as a widow. That loss ultimately proved to be monumental in strengthening Hawthorne’s faith, inspiring her to take up preaching full-time and providing a new perspective on life.

“Losing my husband at such an early age taught me that I was not in control of my life,” Hawthorne said. “It really taught me that God is the one that’s in control, and that even though things don’t necessarily turn out the way I hope they do, God has got a bigger plan.”

