Milligan PA students receive their white coats

MILLIGAN COLLEGE, Tenn. — Milligan University’s third class of physician assistant students received their white coats on Saturday, Feb. 6, in Seeger Memorial Chapel.

The ceremony served as a major milestone for Milligan’s 26 physician assistant students as each student walked across the stage to receive their white coat in front of a limited audience of family and friends.

“The white coat signifies the great responsibility these professionals have to provide clinical expertise and empathy for patients,” said Andrew Hull, director of Milligan’s PA program.

Dr. Justin Digby, a general surgeon with Ballad Health and a preceptor for Milligan’s PA program since its inception, served as the ceremony’s keynote speaker.

Digby also was recognized as “Preceptor of the Year” by the class of 2020, an honor given by students who have just completed their clinical year.

Over his nearly 20-year career, Digby has received numerous awards, including the Servant’s Heart Award in 2010, Ballad Health’s most prestigious award, given to a team member who goes above and beyond to help others.