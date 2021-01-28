Mike Preslar plays The Cascade Draft House in Bristol, Tennessee on Friday

There’s wild that clings to the atoms within Mike Preslar’s music.
He’s not metal, but he’s heavy. He’s not loud, but he packs punches.
Witness Mike Preslar front and center at The Cascade Draft House in Bristol, Tennessee, on Friday. Bring an attention span and a penchant for music that skews far from the norm.
“I write songs about things that I think we need,” said Preslar by phone from his home in Trade, Tennessee. “I’m not writing them for anybody particularly. If you like them, great.”
Preslar lives as he writes songs, far from whatever could remotely be described as a beaten path. His home mirrors his music, made by his two hands. Yet upon close inspection, his music as with his home spreads wide a path to considerable substance. And he makes it look easy.
“They just kind of happen, my songs,” Preslar, 68, said. “Some phrase will pop in my head, and it just develops from that.”
More often than not, Preslar’s songs come out sad. They’re not quite Hank Williams’ “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” sad, but they’re close.
“Oh, I love sad songs,” he said. “They just seem so real. You hear a sad song, and you think, this pain is real pain. You don’t fake that. Hank Williams’ ‘I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,’ it doesn’t get any sadder than that. He’s got a million of them. I just played ‘I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry’ the other night.”
Preslar, as with Williams, qualifies as an anomaly of music. Unlike Williams, Preslar didn’t learn to play guitar until he was 58 years old. Amazing, right? Not long thereafter, he wrote what he said just may be the saddest song he’s ever written.
“It’s my song, ‘Lucky,’” Preslar said. “It’s a true story with a little bit of liberties taken. My best friend and I were wrestlers in high school. After high school, we started a little import business that wasn’t quite legal.”
The year, 1970. The business? Take a wild guess.
“I got caught, ended up in jail for a while,” Preslar said. “While I was in jail, we both got drafted, got low numbers.”
Vietnam raged. Americans, thousands of them, were going to Vietnam, never to return.
“Being in jail, I couldn’t go, but he went,” Preslar said. “I got lucky. He got shipped off to Vietnam, got off the plane, walked across the airport in Da Nang and was shot and killed by a sniper. There’s a line in that song where I hear gasps from the audience.”
Don’t listen for the Preslar equivalent of Bobby McFerrin’s “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” or The Archies’ “Sugar, Sugar” There is none. Count on a batch of songs about unrequited love as well as the good, bad and rotten sides of life and live.
Take his song, “Geronimo Screams.”
“It’s kind of a political-type song,” Preslar said. “I’m not taking sides, but the government is a mess. There’s a line that goes, ‘Geronimo screams, and Sitting Bull cries.’ I get a good response from that one.”
Born in Texas, his mother sang Patsy Cline country songs to him as he was growing up in Detroit. As he grew older, he gravitated to Motown’s rich scene of rock ’n’ roll.
“It was Detroit rock city, man,” he said. “Hardcore rock ’n’ roll was my influence back then.”
Nowadays, Preslar’s music reflects such influences as Guy Clark and Townes Van Zandt, singer-songwriters extraordinaire. They’re songs as rich as the land he works around home, oftentimes dark as the soil he tills about lives as splintered as the wood he splits.
“It’s a release,” Preslar said of music. “When I get up and play some songs, it’s like I worked out. It’s getting emotion out. It works me up, even sad songs. They pick me up.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.