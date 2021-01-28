Mike Preslar plays The Cascade Draft House in Bristol, Tennessee on Friday

“They just kind of happen, my songs,” Preslar, 68, said. “Some phrase will pop in my head, and it just develops from that.”

More often than not, Preslar’s songs come out sad. They’re not quite Hank Williams’ “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” sad, but they’re close.

“Oh, I love sad songs,” he said. “They just seem so real. You hear a sad song, and you think, this pain is real pain. You don’t fake that. Hank Williams’ ‘I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,’ it doesn’t get any sadder than that. He’s got a million of them. I just played ‘I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry’ the other night.”

Preslar, as with Williams, qualifies as an anomaly of music. Unlike Williams, Preslar didn’t learn to play guitar until he was 58 years old. Amazing, right? Not long thereafter, he wrote what he said just may be the saddest song he’s ever written.

“It’s my song, ‘Lucky,’” Preslar said. “It’s a true story with a little bit of liberties taken. My best friend and I were wrestlers in high school. After high school, we started a little import business that wasn’t quite legal.”

The year, 1970. The business? Take a wild guess.