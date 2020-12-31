Midnight Gypsys bring their energetic beat home to Bristol

Sorry, Cher, but neither tramps nor thieves occupy the ranks of Bristol’s Midnight Gypsys.
Instead, the four-person band of buoyant musicians create a hodgepodge. As their name implies, their music travels near and far.
Experience Midnight Gypsys on Friday (New Year’s Day) at Midnight Oasis Bar & Grill in Bristol, Tennessee. It’s located in the building that housed the Country Club Bar and Grill of recent vintage and the Rockin’ Horse from more distant times past.
“We just bring it during every show,” said Kendra Nickles, lead singer and rhythm guitarist in Midnight Gypsys. “It’s high energy, upbeat music.”
Come long of face, leave happy of soul.
But by all means, come to hear a band on a creative run that’s infectious. They’re neither quiet nor for Sunday morning church services. Instead, Midnight Gypsys play for themselves and more importantly, they cut deep into their souls to bleed for their audience.
“We don’t want to be just a live jukebox,” Nickles said. “We don’t want to be background musicians.”
In other words, pay attention to a band worthy of consumption. Formed nearly three years ago, their gradually honed approach to music centers on straightforward rock ‘n’ roll with a distinctly Southern touch.
“We can morph into whatever an audience likes,” said James Stiltner, the band’s lead guitarist. “If it’s a pure country crowd, we can do that.”
Perhaps, but they’re not in line with Nashville’s current penchant for bro-country. Moreover, don’t look for Midnight Gypsys to rap, either.
“It’s definitely not bro-country or electronic pop bro-country,” Nickles said. “It’s a country-rock style. It’s outlaw country. We have an edge to our music.”
Stiltner joined the band about a year ago. He saw them, heard them, loved and then joined them. Nowadays, he helps to invoke the band’s edge.
“The reason I wanted to join them was their harmonies,” said Stiltner, who works by day as a coal miner. “They have incredible chemistry.”
Bass guitarist and backup vocalist Tanya Kestner as well as drummer Shane Salyer round out the lineup of Midnight Gypsys. Essentially, they play what they love to play.
“We started out as an acoustic group,” Nickles, who works at a local band by day, said. “It started with three girls — me, Tanya, and another girl. We played all over the Tri-Cities.”
En route, Nickles developed into the band’s chief songwriter. Listen close next weekend for her material, including the Miranda Lambert-like “Get it Over With.”
“We’ve not recorded as a group just yet,” Nickles said. “We’ve all been in the studio. I cut my first original album in 2014. We do have plans. We are writing music now for next year. It will have an outlaw country vibe to it.”
Meanwhile, like a knife on a whetstone, Midnight Gypsys sharpen their sound. Every show an opportunity, every song a lesson, the raw of the band exposes as more obvious with each turn of a lyric. Nickle’s singing? Memorable. Stiltner’s guitar skills? Considerable.
“We want to be taken seriously as a professional band,” Nickles said. “We enjoy when other people enjoy our music.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.