Midnight Gypsys bring their energetic beat home to Bristol

“We don’t want to be just a live jukebox,” Nickles said. “We don’t want to be background musicians.”

In other words, pay attention to a band worthy of consumption. Formed nearly three years ago, their gradually honed approach to music centers on straightforward rock ‘n’ roll with a distinctly Southern touch.

“We can morph into whatever an audience likes,” said James Stiltner, the band’s lead guitarist. “If it’s a pure country crowd, we can do that.”

Perhaps, but they’re not in line with Nashville’s current penchant for bro-country. Moreover, don’t look for Midnight Gypsys to rap, either.

“It’s definitely not bro-country or electronic pop bro-country,” Nickles said. “It’s a country-rock style. It’s outlaw country. We have an edge to our music.”

Stiltner joined the band about a year ago. He saw them, heard them, loved and then joined them. Nowadays, he helps to invoke the band’s edge.

“The reason I wanted to join them was their harmonies,” said Stiltner, who works by day as a coal miner. “They have incredible chemistry.”