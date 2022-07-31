McCallums discuss navigating 65 years of marriage

After eight decades together, the McCallums say they don’t even know when they met.

The couple, Richard and Beverly McCallum of Bristol, Tennessee, have been married for a whopping 65 years. Yet they met maybe as much as 20 years before that. Richard, 85, and Beverly. 84, sweetly say that they just don’t remember.

Their parents were friends. And they just kind of grew up always knowing each other in the tiny town of Elmdale, Kansas, as two of the town’s population of 300 people.

“He always teased me that I was the only girl in town so he never had a choice,” the former Beverly George said with a laugh.

Beverly was a cheerleader. Richard was a basketball player.

“I was all of 5-foot tall,” Richard said. “But I was a pretty good shot.”

When the basketball team won a championship, the reward for the team and its cheerleaders was to take a school bus trip to a nearby town and see a movie.

That turned out to be their first date – around age 12.

The pair continued dating in high school and attended college together in Kansas.

They got married on June 9, 1957, and celebrated their 65th anniversary at Lake Martin in Alabama this year.

Over the years, Richard’s career as a civil engineer took the family to several states. In fact, they moved so many places that each of their three children was born in a different state.

Janelle was born in Idaho; Nanette was born in Iowa; and Scott was born in Illinois.

“Everywhere that we ever moved, we always found a church,” Beverly said. “God loves us all, but He wants us all to be good, honest people.”

The couple lived in Bristol during the 1980s for a few years. Then, upon retiring, they came back to the Twin City, saying they loved the mountains, the lakes and the friendly faces.

“We really have been really blessed. We haven’t had a lot of problems,” Beverly said.

The McCallums moved to Bristol, Tennessee, in 2000 and immediately kept busy with lots of volunteer work.

Today, they say their enduring love story stands as a testament to the power of how keeping God and a sense of humor in your marriage strengthens souls.

“Don’t be selfish. Always care about your husband or wife,” Beverly said. “Always count your blessings and be grateful for each other.”

Richard, in turn, said, “You have to be patient. You have to be caring. You need to laugh a lot, and most of all, you have to be flexible. We all do crazy things once in a while, and when you have an issue, you have to work it out.”