MATTINGLY: Working to save a few friendless UK churches

The group’s stated goal was to preserve historic, “significant” churches “threatened by demolition, decay, or inappropriate conversion.” By the end of 2021, the charity will control 60 churches in England and Wales, almost all of them Anglican sanctuaries.

Year after year, the Friends of Friendless Churches watch as 30 or so truly historic churches go on sale, and “there could be many more closed at any time,” said Morley, reached by telephone.

Some of these threatened buildings, she said, “have been locked up, but they are in good enough shape that they can last another four or five years. ... We know that at some point we will have to step in and try to save as many as we can.”

There is no way to save them all, since the Friends of Friendless Churches network has only 2,000 active members and 200 volunteers, who do hands-on work to keep these treasures safe and intact. The charity receives some funding in Wales through government cultural programs.