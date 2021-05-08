MATTINGLY: Tyler Perry offers mini-sermon during 2021’s woke Oscars

On the left, former Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel quipped, during his ABC late-night talk show: “Speaking of elaborate funerals, did you watch the Oscars last night? ... How can something so woke put so many people to sleep?”

Perry pushed his critics even further with a punchy reference to America’s culture wars. While discussing his mother’s life in the “Jim Crow South in Louisiana,” he described how she came home in tears after a bomb threat at the Jewish community day care center where she worked. No matter what, he added, she “taught me to refuse hate” and to “refuse blanket judgment.”

That’s a hard message to hear, he said, in the age of the “internet and social media and algorithms and everything that wants us to think a certain way.” Still, that’s a message parents need to be teaching their children.

“I refuse to hate someone because they’re Mexican or because they are Black or white, or LGBTQ. I refuse to hate someone because they’re a police officer. I refuse to hate someone because they are Asian. I would hope that we would refuse hate,” he said.

Thus, Perry said he would dedicate his award to those willing to “stand in the middle because that’s where healing happens. That’s where conversation happens. That’s where change happens. It happens in the middle. So, anyone who wants to meet me in the middle ... to help lift someone’s feet off the ground, this one is for you, too. God bless you.”

