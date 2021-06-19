MATTINGLY: The Byrds’ Chris Hillman reflects on his fame, his faith and his music

The Byrds’ classic “Turn! Turn! Turn!” didn’t sound like anything else on the radio when it hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts in 1965.

For starters, the lyrics came from the Book of Ecclesiastes, noting “there is a season, and a time for every purpose, under Heaven. A time to be born, a time to die. A time to plant, a time to reap. A time to kill, a time to heal. A time to laugh, a time to weep.”

What critics failed to realize, said Byrds co-founder Chris Hillman, was that covering the Pete Seeger classic was a logical move for musicians steeped in American roots music. Songs about struggle, glory, sacrifice and faith were common in early ‘60s folk concerts.

“Where did all of our music come from? Blues and gospel. ... White church, Black church, the music all came from church,” said Hillman, in a recent interview. “With the Byrds, we went right to that well. We didn’t think twice about it. We didn’t say, ‘We can’t do a Christian song.’”

Hillman’s musical roots became more obvious as the Byrds ventured into what many started calling “country rock,” especially with the landmark “Sweetheart of the Rodeo” album in 1968. Bluegrass, country and gospel themes played a larger role as Hillman began writing songs for the Byrds and his later bands.