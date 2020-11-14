MATTINGLY: Rabbi Lord Sacks – a mind and heart for all ages

“Seldom has any institution woven together so many different drives and desires. ... It made sense of the world and gave it a human face — the face of love. For a whole variety of reasons, some to do with medical developments like birth control, in vitro fertilization and other genetic interventions, some to do with moral change like the idea that we are free to do whatever we like so long as it does not harm others, some to do with a transfer of responsibilities from the individual to the state ... almost everything that marriage once brought together has now been split apart. Sex has been divorced from love, love from commitment, marriage from having children and having children from responsibility for their care.”