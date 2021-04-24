MATTINGLY: Prince Philip and his search for his orthodox roots

The man many Brits called the “grandfather of the nation” was born on the Greek island of Corfu in 1921, the fifth child and only son of Prince Andrew of Greece and Princess Alice. He was baptized Greek Orthodox, before his life was rocked by wars and revolutions that shattered his family.

The young Prince Philip ended up in England, his father landed in Monte Carlo with his mistress, and his mother, inspired by her martyred Russian aunt, became a fervent Orthodox believer. Citing her claims of visions and the gift of healing, her family forced her into mental asylums. One doctor — Sigmund Freud — ordered her sterilized.

Eventually Princess Alice returned to Greece and, as a self-proclaimed Orthodox nun, donated what wealth she had to feed the poor during Nazi occupation. She secretly protected Jews and was eventually honored by Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust center.

It’s a complicated story. During yet another Greek revolution, Alice escaped to England. She had been born in Buckingham Palace and she died there in 1969, after two years with her son, along with Prince Charles and her other grandchildren. She is buried, as she requested, in the Mount of Olives church near St. Elizabeth the New Martyr.