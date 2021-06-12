MATTINGLY: Potiphar’s wife and other news from SBC warfare

Moore’s resignation, after years of attacks by critics, has pushed sexual abuse to the top of the agenda at the SBC’s June 15-16 national meetings in Nashville — along with the election of a new president. One outspoken Moore critic — the Rev. Mike Stone of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Blackshear, Georgia — is one of four presidential candidates. Stone is also the immediate past chairman of the embattled Executive Committee and a leader in the Conservative Baptist Network, which has attacked Moore, Greear and others.

Other hot-button issues loom in the background. Before the 2016 election, Moore — a consistent conservative on issues such as abortion and the First Amendment rights of religious believers — made headlines when he called Donald Trump an “awful candidate” with “serious moral problems” who needed to repent of his sins and embrace Christianity.

But in a 2020 letter to ERLC trustees, first publicized by Religion News Service, Moore claimed that conflicts with Trump supporters weren’t the main cause of investigations into the impact of his work as the main Southern Baptist voice in Washington, D.C. — including some critics withholding donations to the SBC’s Cooperative Program.