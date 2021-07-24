MATTINGLY: Pope stokes flames of Catholic worship wars

Caught in the middle are many bishops who accepted Pope Benedict’s vision welcoming both the ordinary and extraordinary rites. At the start of this week, the Catholic News Agency reported that a dozen or more American bishops have already announced they will allow traditional Latin Masses to continue, for now.

Among those statements, conservative Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone stressed: "Unity under Christ is what matters. Therefore, the Traditional Latin Mass will continue to be available here in the Archdiocese of San Francisco and provided in response to the legitimate needs and desires of the faithful."

In another typical public statement, Denver Archbishop Samuel Aquila said he would study the Francis statements carefully for three weeks, with the help of canon lawyers and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. "I do not want to act precipitously ... since the limitations are great," he said. "Until then things may proceed as they have."

A crucial conservative voice, Cardinal Robert Sarah of Africa, released a symbolic 2007 quote by Benedict XVI: "What earlier generations held as sacred remains sacred and great for us too, and it cannot be all of a sudden entirely forbidden or even considered harmful."