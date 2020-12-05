MATTINGLY: Offering hymns and prayers from the gulag

“I love this service, particularly for its depth of thanksgiving in the midst of extreme suffering,” said Laura Fear Archer in an Orthodox Facebook group. “In the midst of our far lesser but still painful suffering this pandemic year, it is a good reminder to give thanks always.”

In Russia, some believers connect these prayers with birthdays. But in America, the Orthodox know this service as “The Akathist of Thanksgiving” since its themes mesh with this uniquely American holiday. An “akathist” is a service honoring a saint, a holy season or the Holy Trinity.

Many trace this akathist to the scholarly Metropolitan Tryphon, a well-known spiritual father at the height of the persecution. The version of the service used today was found in the personal effects of Father Gregory Petrov, who died in 1940 in a concentration camp.

It is also important that “Glory to God in all things” were the last words spoken by St. John Chrysostom, the famous preacher and archbishop of Constantinople who died in 407 after being forced into imprisonment and exile by his critics.