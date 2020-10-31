MATTINGLY: Many young Americans just don’t get the Holocaust

It was the kind of open-ended question researchers ask when they want survey participants to have every possible chance to give a good answer.

A recent 50-state study of millennials and younger Generation Z Americans included this: “During the Holocaust, Jews and many others were sent to concentration camps, death camps and ghettos. Can you name any concentration camps, death camps or ghettos you have heard of?”

Only 44% could remember hearing about Auschwitz, and only 6% remembered Dachau, the first concentration camp. Only 1% mentioned Buchenwald, where Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel was a prisoner when the American Third Army arrived.

Another question: “How was the Holocaust carried out?” While 30% knew that there were concentration camps, only 13% remembered poison-gas chambers.

“That was truly shocking. I have always thought of Auschwitz as a symbol of evil for just about everyone,” said Gideon Taylor, president of the Conference of Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, the nonprofit behind the survey. “It has always been the ultimate example of what hate can lead to if we don’t find a way to stop it.”