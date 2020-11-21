MATTINGLY: Justice Alito on America’s First Amendment wars

“As a Catholic speaking to other Catholics,” Denton said, “I felt compelled to point out the discrepancy between what these groups stand for and what the Catholic Church teaches. So, I did.”

Denton didn’t expect this private discussion to affect his work as president of the FSU Student Senate. However, an outraged student took screenshots of his texts and sent them to the Student Senate. That led to petitions claiming that he was unfit to serve, a painful six-hour special meeting and his forced exit.

Backed by Alliance Defending Freedom, a faith-based nonprofit, Denton sued the university for violating his First Amendment rights, as well as campus policies against discrimination against religious believers. A student court returned him, briefly, to office in late October, after a federal judge ruled that FSU should pay him lost wages. Denton graduates in December.

“This whole experience has certainly perked my interest in studying constitutional law and First Amendment rights, in particular,” said Denton, reached by telephone.

Denton isn’t alone. Alito, in his Federalist Society address, stressed that it is now common to hear students and professors, including many in law schools, express fears about the consequences of being honest about their religious convictions.