MATTINGLY: It doesn’t help when believers join America’s online mobs

“It is intoxicating,” writes Darling. “So intoxicating that we are tempted to immediately post something without stopping to consider if what we are communicating is true. And we often fail, in these split-second decisions, to consider the humanity of the person or organizations we are joining a mob to crush.”

It would help, he said, if shepherds reminded their flocks about the New Testament warning, in the Epistle of James, that the “tongue also is a fire, a world of evil among the parts of the body. It corrupts the whole body, sets the whole course of one’s life on fire, and is itself set on fire by hell.”

At some point, people who view themselves as social media apologists will need to be more effective, searching for reputable sources to quote and ways to praise acts of mercy as much as they attack the words of those they believe are in error.

It would also help, said Darling, if true believers learned to laugh at themselves and maybe even to apologize after making mistakes. And it’s wise to think twice before fighting with “trolls” who aren’t interested in finding common ground or clarifying points of sincere disagreement.

“Some people really are convinced that courage and civility are incompatible,” he said. “They think that — unless you’re shouting at the top of your lungs or typing IN ALL CAPS — you aren’t really defending the faith. That’s so attractive.”

