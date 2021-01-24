MATTINGLY: Is a divided nation headed for a new civil war?

After he “war-gamed” several secession scenarios, French settled on two that he believed best fit current tensions — the First Amendment “Texit” crisis and a “Calexit” drama, in which West Coast progressives attack the Second Amendment by banning private ownership of most weapons.

French isn’t alone in worrying about cracks in America’s foundations. Just before the fall election, a survey sponsored by Engagious and two other research firms found that 61% of those polled believe America could be facing civil war, with 40% “strongly” and 21% “somewhat” agreeing on that question.

At some point, said French, Americans need to regain their trust in federalism, facing the reality — on many contentious cultural, political and religious issues — that Texas will never be California or that Tennessee will never be New York.

Can Americans tolerate other Americans whom they consider intolerant?

In the book, he considers the case of quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s decision to kneel during the national anthem, protesting racism and police brutality. Many conservatives should ponder how they would have reacted if a Democrat like President Barack Obama had “called on the NFL to fire praying football player Tim Tebow because he was ‘injecting religion into football’?”