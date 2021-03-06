MATTINGLY: In SBC culture, is ‘Southern’ more important than ‘Baptist’?

“I’ve read reports online that I was privately funded by George Soros with the agenda of steering the SBC toward political liberalism,” he said. “My office has gotten calls from people who say they’ve heard that I am friends — good friends — with Nancy Pelosi and that we text each other regularly; that I am a Marxist; a card-carrying member of the Black Lives Matter movement and that I fly around on a private jet paid for by Cooperative Program dollars.”

Greear urged a renewed focus on evangelism and church planting, with a steady drumbeat of references to the Great Commission — the command by Jesus that Christians should spread the faith worldwide. After all, back in 2012, the SBC’s national meeting approved the use of “Great Commission Baptists” as an unofficial name — a move hailed by those seeking distance from the term “Southern” and the convention’s roots in an 1845 split over slavery.

“Do we want to be a Gospel people or a Southern, Republican culture people?” asked Greear. “Which is the more important part of our name — the ‘Southern’ or the ‘Baptist’?”