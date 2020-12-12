MATTINGLY: Episcopal leaders on church’s Groundhog Day nightmares

“The news, friends, continues to be not good, very bad, alarming, four horsemen of the apocalypse, dogs and cats living together, bad,” noted the Rev. Tom Ferguson of St. John’s Church in Sandwich, Massachusetts. He is the former academic dean of Bexley Seabury Seminary in Chicago.

“We have more parishes with an average attendance of less than 10 persons than we do with congregations with attendance of 300 or more,” he wrote in an online essay entitled “The Collapse Is Here.” Many of these “Groundhog Day” reports fail to take into account “other demographics, such as we are about 87% Anglo when the United States is about 62% Anglo. ...

“We are old and white in a missional context that is less old and less white.”

How old? The Episcopal Church had the highest average age among the 20 faiths charted in the 2017 to 2019 Cooperative Congressional Election Study, said political scientist Ryan Burge of Eastern Illinois University. The average Catholic is 50, the average nondenominational evangelical is 49 and the average atheist is 42. The average Episcopalian is almost 59.