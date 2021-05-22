MATTINGLY: Dylan turns 80 while Dylanologists argue about his faith

Night after night, Bob Dylan’s 1979 gospel concerts at San Francisco’s Warfield Theatre made news for all the wrong reasons, according to angry fans.

The Nov. 11 show that year opened with Dylan roaring into “Gotta Serve Somebody” from “Slow Train Coming,” the first of what Dylanologists called his “born-again” albums.

“You may be a businessman or some high-degree thief,” he sang. “They may call you doctor, or they may call you chief, but you’re gonna have to serve somebody. ... Well, it may be the Devil, or it may be the Lord, but you’re gonna have to serve somebody.”

To add insult to injury, these concerts included fiery sermons by Dylan, while he avoided the classic songs that made him a legend.

“I was 19 years old and that was my first Dylan concert,” recalled Francis Beckwith, who teaches Church-State Studies at Baylor University. “The atmosphere was highly charged. Some people booed or walked out. ... There were people shouting, ‘Praise the Lord!’ but you could also smell people smoking weed.”