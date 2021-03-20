MATTINGLY: Cries for help continue from Christians in Nigeria

“We join you in deploring ... wanton violence and in calling on the international community to assist the security forces of Nigeria to protect all life and reestablish the rule of law,” wrote Bishop David J. Mallory, head of the Committee on International Justice and Peace for the U.S. Catholic bishops.

Before that protest, Lagos Archbishop Alfred Martin posted an online appeal to his flock, urging them to resist the temptation to fight back. There is “so much mutual suspicion, ethnic and religious, and sadly it is gradually degenerating into hatred and loathing of one another. This is made worse by the perception that government — that has the responsibility of ensuring equity and justice, the two values that assure peace and mutual love — is perceived as not doing its duty, or even worse, as promoting the activities that lead to mutual suspicion.”

In the end, he said, “It takes supernatural grace to love those who hate us.”

Bishop Kukah was even more blunt during his funeral sermon for the murdered seminarian.

“Through violence, you can kill the liar, but you cannot kill lies or install truth,” he said. “Through violence, you can murder the terrorist, but you cannot end terrorism. Through violence, you can murder the violent, but you cannot end violence. Through violence, you can murder the hater, but you cannot end hatred. Unredeemed man sees vengeance as power, strength and the best means to teach the offender a lesson. These are the ways of the flesh.”

