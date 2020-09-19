MATTINGLY: COVID-19 will kill many churches

Then there is the continuing rise of the “nones,” or “religiously unaffiliated” Americans. Last year, the Pew Research Center reported that 26% of those polled identified as atheist, agnostic or “nothing in particular.”

That trend is consistent with the new LifeWay Research “State of Theology” study stating that half of Americans believe many traditional religious doctrines are mere personal opinions. Thus, 52% affirm that Jesus was a “great teacher,” but not God. Also, the Bible is 100% accurate to 48% of those polled — the same percentage as those who think it contains helpful ancient myths that are not literally true.

Faith leaders want to address these kinds of trends, but the coronavirus crisis has made it impossible to avoid a related question: Can omnipresent digital screens help lonely, stressed, distracted Americans get married, raise children, face family funerals and, ultimately, wrestle with their own mortality?

“There’s no question,” said Kinnaman, “that social media has great power in the lives of young people. The question is whether that is enough to get them through all the challenges that they will face in life. ...

“What will happen when all of these digital screens and social-media platforms stop serving as tools that we use and turn into the foundations of how we live our lives? How does that affect what the church is and what it does?”

Terry Mattingly leads GetReligion.org and lives in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He is a senior fellow at the Overby Center at the University of Mississippi.