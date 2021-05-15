MATTINGLY: Communion wars: Doctrine, politics and eternal judgment

Archbishop Joseph Cordileone leads the Archdiocese of San Francisco, a symbolic city in debates about modern American culture.

But what matters the most, as tensions rise among Catholic leaders, is that Cordileone is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s hometown bishop. Thus, it’s hard for politicos to avoid blunt passages in his new pastoral letter, “Before I Formed You in the Womb I Knew You.”

Citing centuries of church doctrine, the archbishop argued that Catholics who “reject the teaching of the Church on the sanctity of human life and those who do not seek to live in accordance with that teaching should not receive the Eucharist. It is fundamentally a question of integrity: to receive the Blessed Sacrament in the Catholic liturgy is to espouse publicly the faith and moral teachings of the Catholic Church, and to desire to live accordingly.”

There is, he added, “a great difference between struggling to live according to the teachings of the Church and rejecting those teachings. ... In the case of public figures who profess to be Catholic and promote abortion, we are not dealing with a sin committed in human weakness or a moral lapse: This is a matter of persistent, obdurate and public rejection of Catholic teaching. This adds an even greater responsibility to the role of the Church’s pastors in caring for the salvation of souls.”