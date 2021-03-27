MATTINGLY: Catholic left seeks hope after Vatican bans same-sex unions

In Austria, Bishop Hermann Glettler of Innsbruck told Kathpress: “We want to offer all gay and lesbian people ... a welcome and a spiritual home in the church — and not only when they are celibate.” The country’s liberal Parish Priests Initiative, with 350 members, pledged to continue same-sex blessings, adding that the “Roman decree” recalled “times that we had hoped to have overcome with Pope Francis.”

In the United States, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden — a Catholic layman who frequently praises Pope Francis — had no “personal response” to the ruling, but continues to support same-sex marriage. Biden performed two same-sex marriage rites while vice president.

Also, New Ways Ministry — based near Washington, D.C. — urged priests and other Catholics in its network to sign an online petition calling on “Pope Francis and Vatican leaders to rescind this statement which has caused so much pain,” while pledging to “find new ways to affirm and bless all LGBTQ people, whether they are single or in a committed relationship.”

The group offered a sample same-sex union rite, with a priest proclaiming: “Splendid to us and much sought after is the sweet smell of love established in the time of our ancestors, guided by the voices of the prophets, sanctified by the preaching of the apostles, and made alive by the witness of the women and those unconfined by gender: because of all the beautiful things of the earth, love is the most excellent.”

Terry Mattingly leads GetReligion.org and lives in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He is a senior fellow at the Overby Center at the University of Mississippi.