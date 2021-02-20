MATTINGLY: Cathedral invites evangelical to preach, triggers firestorm

“When we only engage with those with whom we agree on every issue, we find ourselves in a dangerous (and lonely) place,” wrote the cathedral’s dean. “That means this cathedral, and this pulpit, are big enough and strong enough to welcome pastors, rabbis, imams, clergy of every faith. ... It does not mean we agree with everything they might believe, but it does mean that we exhibit and inhabit a sense of open-handed welcome.”

However, Hollerith issued a formal apology in response to the online backlash, noting: “In my straight privilege, I failed to see and fully understand the pain (Lucado) has caused. I failed to appreciate the depth of injury his words have had on many in the LGBTQ community. I failed to see the pain I was continuing. I was wrong.”

While Lucado is known as an evangelical moderate, Episcopalians were outraged by a 2004 sermon and online commentary stating that he “categorically opposes” gay marriage, as well as his conviction that “homosexual activity” is a sin. Lucado wrote he believes sexual behaviors can be changed “with simultaneous compassion and conviction.”

“Nothing can separate us from the love of God,” he wrote. “This includes homosexuality. Jesus loves his gay children. He made them ... and died for them.”