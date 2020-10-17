MATTINGLY: Bishop William C. Frey: Charismatic bishop with a big voice and a big family

“We need a church that knows its own identity and proclaims it fearlessly. No more stealth religion!” he said in his 1990 farewell sermon. “We need a church that knows how to answer the question ‘What think ye of Christ?’ without forming a committee to weigh all possible options. We need a church that doesn’t cross its fingers when it says the creed.”

Nevertheless, a conservative priest called him a “Marxist-inspired heretic” for backing the 1979 Book of Common Prayer and the ordination of women. The bishop opposed capital punishment and abortion, and welcomed stricter gun-control laws. He backed expanded work with the homeless and immigrants. At the time, gay-rights activists called him a “charismatic fundamentalist” because he opposed the ordination of sexually active gays and lesbians and preached that sex outside of marriage was sin.

Also, before the presiding bishop election, Frey fielded questions — and heard old whispers — about the informal charismatic Christian community he led with his wife, Barbara (who died in 2014). At its peak, 21 people lived in the rambling Victorian home in urban Denver. In all, 65 different people lived there over the years, ranging from Emmy winner Ann B. Davis of “The Brady Bunch” to an undocumented family from Mexico. The record breakfast crowd was 76.