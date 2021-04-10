MATTINGLY: America’s overlooked flock: The ‘nothing in particulars’

But hidden under that “nones” umbrella are divisions that deserve attention. For example, the 2018 Cooperative Congressional Election Study found that 5.7% of the American population is atheist, 5.7% agnostic and 19.9% “nothing in particular.”

“When you say ‘nones’ and all you think about is atheists and agnostics, then you’re not seeing the big picture,” said Burge, who is a contributor at the GetReligion.org website I have led since 2004. “Atheists have a community. Atheists have a belief system. They are highly active when it comes to politics and public institutions.

“But these ‘nothing in particular’ Americans don’t have any of that,” he continued. “They’re struggling. They’re disconnected from American life in so many ways.”

In his book, Burge stressed that “‘nothing in particulars’ are one of the most educationally and economically disadvantaged groups in the United States today.”

This is also a growing slice of the population, with 1 in 20 Americans becoming “NIPs” during the past decade. While Protestants, at 40%, are the largest flock in American religion, the “nothing in particular” crowd is the second largest, at nearly 20%. Catholics are close behind at 18%.