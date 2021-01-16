MATTINGLY: After the riot, what’s next for evangelicals?

Southern Baptist Convention President J.D. Greear, via Twitter, stressed that “peaceful transitions of power” are part of “honoring and submitting to God’s ordained leaders whether they were our choice or not. We need you, @POTUS to condemn this mob. ... Praying for safety.”

The popular Bible teacher Beth Moore tweeted: “I don’t know the Jesus some have paraded and waved around in the middle of this treachery. ... They may be acting in the name of some other Jesus, but that’s not the Jesus of the Gospels.”

Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission leader Russell Moore continued his opposition to the tactics of some Trump supporters. The sight of rioters with Christian banners offered a “picture of Jesus Christ and of his gospel that is satanic,” he said in an online essay.

“The mixing of the Christian religion with crazed and counter-biblical cults such as QAnon is telling the outside world that this is what the gospel is. That’s a lie and it is blasphemous against a holy God,” said Moore, who once worked for a pro-life Mississippi Democrat in the U.S. Congress.

Many Americans assume that evangelicalism has become a “means to an end” during the Trump era. What now?

“A start,” said Moore, “is for the church to say, clearly, conspiracy theories and insurrections and riots and murders and incitement are out of step with the Word of God and we will not — not one of us — spend one second hemming or hawing about that.”

