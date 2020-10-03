MATTINGLY: A diverse cloud of saints — and one superhero

The actor noted: “Sometimes you need to feel the pain and sting of defeat to activate the real passion and purpose that God predestined inside of you. God says in Jeremiah, ‘I know the plans I have for you, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’”

Spiritual themes emerged in other appearances, including Boseman’s remarks at the 2019 American Film Institute tribute to a mentor, Denzel Washington. He thanked the superstar — a Pentecostal pastor’s son who is open about his faith — for helping young people in civic groups, theaters and churches, saying “an offering from a sage and a king is more than silver and gold. It is a seed of hope, a bud of faith. There is no Black Panther without Denzel Washington.”

Boseman closed with Ephesians 3:20: “May God bless you exceedingly and abundantly more for what’s in store than He ever has before.”

Bulman stressed that Boseman kept playing roles that “looked past the color of someone’s skin and into their search for purpose.” It was “a bonus that he didn’t look like other movie superheroes. ... I also thought it was important to learn that his faith made a difference in his life and his work,” she said.

“What Chadwick Boseman offered us was a chance to see that nothing is completely secular, that everyone has a chance to be reclaimed and redeemed,” said Bulman. “He was a different kind of hero.”

