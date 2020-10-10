MATTINGLY: 2020 Al Smith Dinner: A blunt appeal to Catholic voters

During a normal White House race, the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner allows the candidates to don formal attire, fire off snappy one-liners and make subtle appeals to Catholic voters.

But nothing is normal in 2020. Thus, Joe Biden and President Donald Trump used this year’s virtual dinner to preach to Catholic voters in swing states like Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Florida. The event produced few headlines, coming a mere six hours before Trump announced his positive test for COVID-19.

Saluting Catholic progressives, Biden offered a litany about the pandemic, race, the recession and climate change. He warned that many Americans have lost faith “in one another, in truth, in science and reason.”

The current pope, Biden stressed, embraced him during a 2013 White House visit, offering comfort shortly after brain cancer took his son Beau’s life.

“Pope Francis took the time to meet with my entire family to help us see the light through the darkness,” said Biden. “I live in an amazing country ... where an Irish Catholic kid like me from Scranton, Pennsylvania, would one day befriend a Jesuit pope. But that’s who we are as a country — where anything is possible when we care for one another, when we look out for one another, when we keep the faith.”