Marshall: Things aren't completely fine

When you first begin reading “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman, you might think that she most definitely is NOT fine at all. Eleanor has no real life to speak of and no friends at all. She works as a finance clerk in a graphic design business and has co-workers with whom she could be friends, but she isn’t. Her weekends are spent alone at home with her cat and drinking two bottles of vodka that she buys on the way home from work on Fridays.

I haven’t given anything away that you don’t learn in the first two pages of the novel, but you can tell from the set up that Eleanor isn’t all that fine. Over the course of the book, though, she accidentally makes a couple good friends, and she finally faces the truth about something from her childhood that is the source of her inability to get close to anyone.

Honeyman is a Scottish writer, so it’s no surprise that this novel is set in Glasgow, Scotland. Lately, it seems that I’ve been drawn to British writers and their stories, but this is one of the few books I’ve read that was written by a Scottish writer. This happens to be her debut novel, too, but it’s a well-written first book. Honeyman has a strong command of language, character development, and storytelling.

While reading the book, I came upon some words I’d never heard of before, and since I’m a logophile (word lover), I look up words I don’t know. The one that puzzled me the most is the one that made me laugh when I checked its definition. That word is “micturate.” In context, I assumed it might mean what it does, but I had to be sure. Do you know its meaning? “Micturate” is another word for “urinate.” If you knew that already, I’m impressed.

I’m not alone in admiring Honeyman’s vocabulary usage in this novel. After reading it, I happened upon a great blog post containing many of the words that had puzzled me – I wish I’d found the blog post prior to reading the book because it is a concise and handy reference of most of the problematic words. It can be found at worldofwords.co.uk (click on More and then Reflections to get to it), and I would recommend accessing it while you read this book – unless you already know words like “badinage,” “dipsomaniac,” and “recondite.”

In numerous interviews that can be found online, Honeyman says that she was inspired to write this book by a story she read about loneliness, and she wanted to incorporate the aspect of social awkwardness with it to see how her protagonist would get by. Eleanor is extremely awkward. Part of this comes from being bounced around from foster home to foster home as a child, but most of it comes from the reason behind her need for foster care in the first place. Because of her social awkwardness, she is also very lonely.

As an adult on the cusp of turning thirty, Eleanor doesn’t have the first clue about how to fit in with others, so she has built a wall of routine and destructive coping methods around her. An unlikely friendship finally steers her to the help she needs and the companionship she’s been craving all along.

By the end of the book, we can see that Eleanor is on her way to being completely fine.

(Contact Marshall at tamreader@gmail.com. Next month’s reading selection is “Meditations” by Marcus Aurelius.)