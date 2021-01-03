MacKenzie Scott, philanthropist, donates to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee

On Dec. 15, philanthropist MacKenzie Scott — a novelist and philanthropist formerly married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos — published a list of charitable investments that she is making in nonprofit organizations across the United States, which totaled over $4 billion in 2020. Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee was included in this list of recipients.

“We are deeply grateful and honored to receive this gift and are making plans to ensure that the philanthropy entrusted to us will help our neighbors in Northeast Tennessee who struggle to feed their families,” said Executive Director Rhonda Chafin. “Our goal is to not only provide access to nutritious food now but to address long-term solutions to ending hunger.

“MacKenzie Scott’s investment in Second Harvest will help us in our mission to end hunger in Northeast Tennessee by continuing key initiatives [that] will provide the greatest impact in our mission to close the gap on hunger,” said Chafin. “We are thankful that Ms. Scott has recognized our efforts to help our neighbors in need.

“Ending hunger and its devastating effects is within our reach when we all come together and contribute to the solution,” said Chafin. “With this investment and the continued generosity of our faithful donors, we can end hunger.”