‘Looking Back’: Early 20th-century life in Abingdon, Washington County displayed at William King Museum of Art

You’ll also find a 106-year-old panoramic scene of Abingdon, in which you can see the buildings that are now the Martha Washington Inn and the Barter Theatre.

The works of Phelps contained 2,000 glass-plate negatives that had been kept together by his family members, White said, and through help from Emory & Henry College.

To use the Phelps photographs in this exhibit, the museum worked with a great-granddaughter of the photographer, Amanda Phelps.

“Looking Back” gives both a rural and urban view of the local area in Washington County and especially Abingdon, White said.

“We chose scenes of farming and logging and family life. We even chose things that had to do with glimpses of material culture like quilts,” White said.

“It’s just a look at the rural life of Washington County and, to some degree, Russell County,” White said.

Phelps collected many photos by working on commission, shooting scenes of farming families in the countryside while Wertz did much the same — but shot more in town. White said.

“This is just a very good way to look at our roots and to see where we have come from.”