Looking at all sides of the story of the historic Octagon House

The three tiny fingerprints ensure that the life of the child who long ago touched the newly-made brick won’t be forgotten.

Derek Orr is determined to preserve and tell as much of the child’s story as possible along with those of others who left adult fingerprints in the bricks handmade in the 1850s and, less tangibly, put their blood, sweat and tears into Smyth County’s Octagon House.

At nearly 6,000 square feet, the historic home is large – the largest and most elaborate octagon house remaining in Virginia. Yet, Orr can walk straight to the brick that preserved the small fingerprints. From there, he points to another brick with a larger fingerprint and then another.

While few of their names are recorded, the bricks don’t allow the enslaved who made them on site and built the home to be forgotten. Neither will Orr.

A descendant of former residents, a one-time owner of the Octagon House, and now the head of the board working to transform it into an educational center, Orr wants the history to be preserved and used to shape today and life well into the future.

It was that desire that prompted him to transfer the property’s ownership to the non-profit Octagon House Foundation established in 2014. When he first bought the house, Orr said he imagined it becoming a bed and breakfast. Soon, he said, it “became so much more and needs to be so much more and should be more.”

Earlier this month, looking at the house that shows its 164 years, Orr said, it’s “going from an old house to becoming a cultural heritage center.”

Recently, Orr and the foundation got good news that will help them move forward with those plans.

For him, the Octagon House and other historical materials “should evoke passion or emotion” and not be “just an artifact.”

A Rare Landmark

For Orr, the passion is evident when he talks about the people who are part of the 17-room house’s story and even the interior’s faux marbleizing, stenciling, and graining. The marbleizing was quite rare in homes of the mid-19th century, Orr noted, usually reserved for courthouses and churches.

Construction was completed on the home of Smyth County industrialist Abijah Thomas in 1858. Thomas owned the nearby Holston Woolen Mills, a sawmill, grist mill and tannery, and a pig iron furnace in addition to the Octagon House and the 400 acres around it. In 1857, the house and land was assessed at $5,000.

A 2018 conceptual site plan prepared by the Virginia Tech Community Design Assistance Center, says, “The home, which is listed on the national historic landmark register, is rare, not only in Virginia, but in antebellum architecture altogether.”

The one-time home’s exterior walls are made of brick – five deep, which were made by the enslaved people that Thomas owned.

The brick didn’t stop with the house. The property also featured a brick driveway, walkways and even an outbuilding, according to Orr. At that time, he said, brick was quite expensive and very labor intensive to make. “Work would have started years earlier,” he observed, to have enough brick to begin construction.

The front three sides of the house featured a veranda, and family and visitors likely enjoyed the views and breezes from the promenade deck on top of the house.

While the first and second floors featured different designs, Orr marveled at the ingenuity, including the lack of corners so that breezes coming through the house in the summer were never blocked and special mechanisms were in place to hold sashes up. For winter temperatures, doors were strategically placed to conserve heat and each of the six fireplaces was fitted with a cast-iron insert to improve their heating capacity.

The Octagon House features 32 windows and those on the first floor are an impressive 9 feet six inches tall.

Every room, Orr said, was painted a different color.

Large beams that support the house were retrofitted with iron straps from Thomas’ iron furnace, and even factory nails were used in construction.

“It took money” and resources that other people didn’t have, Orr said.

Murals that originally existed in the house are gone now, Orr said, but a black-and-white photo shows one that portrayed an idealized view of a southern plantation with a home and women in hoop skirts.

Life, however, was not ideal at the Octagon House for everyone. In its time, Orr said, house guests would not have ventured to the back of the house, where slaves worked.

Love: Then and Now

Once restored and converted to a cultural heritage center, Orr said, “We want to show the front and the back, the good, the bad, every aspect.”

Plans call for the rebuilding of the property’s former slave cabins, two as historically accurate reproductions and others to provide lodging.

As the foundation board envisions the educational, cultural and community roles of the Octagon House, they also know that revenue will be required to keep the operation going and the property maintained.

The board’s plans incorporate three development facets: cultural, educational, and economic.

To bolster revenue streams, Orr said, they plan to rent the Octagon House as a wedding and event venue. The board believes that would be the center’s largest source of revenue.

Love has certainly been an important aspect of the house’s story.

Orr spoke of the about 100 love letters exchanged between Virginia Ann “Jennie” Thomas, the oldest daughter of Abijah and Priscilla Thomas’ 12 children, and John Carter, who served with the First Tennessee Confederate Cavalry during the Civil War.

Following the Battle of Marion in December 1864, Carter sought the company of his fiancée and went to the Octagon House. She wasn’t there; no one was. The family had fled the fighting.

Orr looked again at the house and told of Carter sitting down in the parlor and writing a letter to Jennie.

He shared his pain and grief, writing, “But when I pass in review the events of the past year, it is with difficulty that I repress a groan of anguish. Where are the brave comrades in arms with whom I commenced this fleeting year?... One by one, the gallant leaders of my regiment have laid down their lives in defense of their sunny homes. Who will go next?”

Carter did survive the war.

He and Jennie were married at the Octagon House on March 13, 1865.

Their story, Orr said, “would rival any movie love story.”

Serving as an event venue, Orr said, would allow new memories to be created at the Octagon House.

The Presence of Ghosts

As important as revenue will be to the center’s future, planners also envision a year-round educational site that will work with area schools and host on-site workshops, tours and camps open to students and the public.

One of Orr’s fondest memories is visiting the house on a sixth-grade field trip to local historic sites, and he believes today’s youth find the area’s history just as intriguing.

The array of the proposed sessions features traditional topics such as apple butter and molasses making and medicinal herbs to shoe making and open hearth cooking. There are also in-depth sessions such as “African-American Life on the Plantation, Racial Injustice and Lasting Effects of Slavery in Our Society.” Visitors will even be able to learn how to make bricks.

Then, there’s the paranormal, which has fueled many tales about the old house.

Visitors will be able to take tours to learn about “the rise and fall of prestigious Virginia family, their enslaved population, and their continued presence long after their earthly life vanished.”

A macabre fascination has long focused on the windowless, upstairs room dubbed the “Dark Room.”

Legends, Orr said, describe the walls dripping with blood at times.

Tales, he said, tell of Abijah Thomas using the room to punish ill-behaving children or lock up enslaved people.

A descendant told Orr that none of those legends are true. The room was used for storage.

Orr reflected, “History is whitewashed lots of times. We don’t know.”

He also spoke of blue light said to extend from the nearby family cemetery to the house every Dec. 10, the anniversary of Abijah Thomas’ death.

In 2020, Orr said, paranormal investigators from Norway were scheduled to visit the house, but were stopped by the pandemic.

In contrast to haunted house tours in October, Christmas will bring candles and decorations and special holiday activities at the house.

The December holiday already is the one time the Octagon House is now decorated.

Every Christmas, the late Kathryn Beattie, a community historian, hung a wreath on the historic house’s main doorway. She died in 2020. As a tribute to her, a wreath will continue to be hung during the season.

Great Virginia House

The Octagon House draws interest from authors to historians to the curious.

Supporters of the board’s plans for the house aren’t just local but come from California and many points in between, Orr said.

In recent years, the house has earned national attention in books and magazines and from the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, which declared it one of Virginia’s Most Endangered Historic Sites in 2015.

In 2018, the Octagon House was featured in the book “Southern Splendor: Saving Architectural Treasures of the Old South,” published by the University Press of Mississippi. The book, by southern author and historian Robin Lattimore, along with Marc R. Matrana, and Michael W. Kitchens, features antebellum homes throughout the south.

Orr noted that the Octagon House is featured with the likes of Mount Vernon and Monticello. Lattimore called the Octagon House “one of Virginia’s, and the south’s, most important historic structures, a treasure.”

That the Octagon House was one of five structures “to be elevated to great Virginia houses” gives Orr immense pride.

He and other board members are also visiting similar historic centers and learning from them.

The Virginia Tech design team pointed to Poplar Forest in Charlottesville, Smithfield Plantation in Blacksburg, Monticello and Mulberry Row in Charlottesville, and Historic Latta Plantation in North Carolina.

Orr particularly found a kinship with Poplar Grove Plantation near Wilmington, North Carolina, which offers many similar programs to those envisioned for the Octagon House.

“It’s taken them years, but they’ve become a destination,” Orr said.

Already an information kiosk is up at the house so visitors can learn more about the site.

Spaghetti Dinners Deliver

For even some of these plans to become reality, money is needed.

Raising the funds and creating the plans has been underway since 2014. Through a series of spaghetti dinners and other fundraisers, the board has put aside $27,000 to undertake a critical piece of work – a new roof.

Earlier this year, the foundation board appealed to the county board of supervisors to help with the roof replacement.

As Orr shared the plans with supervisors, especially those to work with teachers, he said the leaders would be investing in Smyth County’s future.

Orr also noted that the all-volunteer foundation will soon be receiving marketing help from an Emory & Henry College class. As well, the world-renowned Belle Grove Historic Plantation in Middletown has offered its help with promotions.

All that support and recognition, Orr said, “Tells us we’re viable.”

“We just need a boost,” Orr told supervisors.

The supervisors provided that boost to the plantation giving the Octagon House $50,000 for the project.

Supervisor Courtney Widener told Orr and other foundation members they need more spaghetti dinners. He celebrated that the dinners, held at the Adwolfe Fire Department, show impressive community togetherness.

Orr agrees.

“People love those dinners,” he said, noting that people sit and talk and the fundraisers become social gatherings.

For anyone who’d like to take part, the next spaghetti dinner will be Nov. 4.

While the dinners may have been the visible work, Orr assured interested observers, “We are working. We have never stopped.”

Behind the scenes, Orr noted that the foundation is working with Marion architect Bill Huber, who has completed an application for tax credits through the U.S. Department of Interior’s National Park Service (NPS) to help support the transformation. Huber has also created three phases of work with a price tag exceeding a million dollars.

Through the NPS program, the work must be done in five years.

“That’s OK,” Orr said. “We’ll work harder.”

He put out a call for anyone who’d like to volunteer and help.

Two of Orr’s dedicated volunteers are his mother and aunt, who at 79 and 80, mow the yard of the Octagon House every week during growing season.

While the need for funding is serious, Orr said, “Our constant need is for volunteers, whether it’s individuals, civic/service groups [or others]. We have plenty of work to do.”

While he knows Southwest Virginia is economically depressed and the Octagon House sits in the Thomas Bridge countryside about 15 minutes from Marion in Rye Valley, Orr asked, “Why not start here?”

Looking into the future, he said, “Our goal is to be an employer,” and help support hotels, restaurants, and all the services people need when traveling.

Orr wants the Octagon House to be a “tribute to everyone who has lived, worked, and died here… [including] those we don’t have a written history of.”

He wants today’s children and tomorrow’s grandchildren to learn from the house’s stories.

“They’re our future,” Orr said.

For them to learn, Orr wants them to get a true look at history. Of the Octagon House, known as Mountain View in its time, he said, “An artifact can be put under glass. This is to be experienced.”

Learn more at www.smythoctagonhouse.org or via the foundation’s Facebook page.