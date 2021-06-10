LOGAN FRITZ headlines his collaborative show tonight starting at 7 p.m. at The Bristol Hotel's Lumac Rooftop Bar

Logan Fritz, he’s an all-around dynamo. His music chronicles his life’s ups and downs and every-which-a-way-around past.

“I’ve had some struggles. I’ve made some mistakes,” he said. “But it’s not too late. I want Fritz & Co. to be my career.”

Considerable hope centers around his forthcoming new LP, “Picking Up the Pieces.” Chock-full of originals, Fritz’s lyrics detail a cavalcade of slips, stumbles and falls as lived already by the nuanced youth.

“Full album, some of the songs were three years in the making,” Fritz said. “These songs mean a lot to me. I went through a rough patch when I was 19, 20 years old. I’m a lot happier now. These songs reflect that journey.”

Fritz indicated that he may play “four or five” of those new songs tonight at The Bristol Hotel. Furthermore, anticipate a handful of Carter Family classics among a mix that’s best branded as wide open and unpredictable.

So it goes with Logan Fritz. When he rocks, he shreds. When he’s country, he twangs. Throughout, he’s contemplative. Call him music’s kaleidoscope kid. He flourishes onstage and on the rooftop.

“I love the entire vibe of the rooftop,” Fritz said. “I like being up that high. I love being able to see the Bristol sign. I feel like I’m a part of history.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.