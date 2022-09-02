Loaded lineup of performers and a Ferris wheel highlight this year's Rhythm & Roots Reunion

Downtown Bristol will be jamming, and likely jammed, when the 21st Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion unfolds September 9-11.

After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the music festival returned to downtown in 2021 with a modified lineup -- after some artists canceled due to a lack of masking requirements - and attendance was about half the level of recent years. Music begins Friday afternoon and continues through Sunday afternoon.

Based on pre-event ticket sales and attendance at similar outdoor music festivals this year, attendance is expected to pick up, according to Leah Ross, executive director of advancement for the Birthplace of Country Music.

“We didn’t know what to expect,” Ross said when asked about attendance. “But ticket sales have already surpassed where we were last year. I don’t think we’ll be back at 2019 numbers, [when 45,000 attended] but I think we might be close.”

Other festivals report slow initial ticket sales that increase closer to the event, Ross said.

“From what I hear from other festivals, a lot of people are making two-weeks-out or last-minute decisions. I think that is holding true for us, but we’re doing OK,” she said. “I thought we had a great crowd in 2021. It was manageable. I touched base with both health departments afterward to see if they saw a surge in COVID and they said no.”

“I think the people who came last year felt good about coming, they had a great time and we’re expecting that this year,” Ross said.

LOADED LINEUP

Aside from its unique downtown setting, this festival’s calling card has long been its lineup – a blend of established stars from varying roots music genres, rising talents that haven’t yet attained household name status and spotlighting many of this region’s most accomplished performers. The 2022 edition continues that tradition.

Atop the lineup are country/Americana legends Rosanne Cash and Tanya Tucker and Del McCoury Band. For Cash and Tucker, it will be their first Twin City festival while McCoury returns for the first time since 2006 although his sons and band members the Travelin’ McCourys played here in 2013.

Cash, 67, is the eldest daughter of Country Hall of Famer Johnny Cash and a four-time Grammy Award winning singer songwriter with five decades worth of hit songs, gold records and accomplishments to fill up a tour bus. She is a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

“We’ve been trying to get Rosanne Cash for years and we had her booked one year but her son was going away to college and that was his check-in day, so we lost her,” Ross said. “It’s really exciting to have her, especially since we have the Folsom Prison Redemption special exhibit at the museum.”

“If you look at what we would consider our three or four headliners, we’ve got Del McCoury, bluegrass star who appeals to a huge audience, Tanya Tucker on the 50th anniversary of Delta Dawn – what better year to have her? Rosanne Cash and J.J. Grey and Mofro. That is a stellar top of the poster,” Ross said. “I think this is one of the strongest lineups we’ve ever had.”

Tucker, 63, first rocked the national music charts at age 13 with the smash hit “Delta Dawn.” Countless top-10 hits later, numerous awards including two Grammy Awards, add up to a career that ranks among the most successful female artists of all-time. She has released 25 albums and a new project is expected soon.

Now 83, McCoury and his band led by sons Ronnie and Rob, remain one of the most influential and popular acts in bluegrass music.

J.J. Grey and Mofro, the seven-piece blues rock band from Jacksonville, Florida, has well over 20 years of performing and recording under its collective belts. Grey, also known as John Higginbotham, writes all the band’s songs and brings the grit and soul required for a band that shares its hometown with Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Topping the list of locals is 49 Winchester. The Southwest Virginia-based country-rock band recently released a new album and is doing a nationwide tour to support it, including a recent performance at The Ryman that earned them multiple standing ovations.

“The festival is always committed to giving our region’s artists a spot at the table,” Ross said. “Look at 49 Winchester. I consider them one of our headliners this year. All of this is a testament to the music committee at how committed they are to make sure we have a great lineup every year.”

FESTIVAL OVERVIEW

The festival begins Friday, as gates open at 3 p.m. The first acts hit the stages around 5 p.m. Kentucky singer/songwriter S.G. Goodman kicks things off with a 5 p.m. set on the State Street stage.

There are 52 shows planned on nine outdoor and eight indoor stages. In addition to Tanya Tucker’s 9 p.m. show on the State Street stage, opening night also includes performances by The Wood Brothers, The War and Treaty, Jerry Douglas Band, Fantastic Negrito, Nicki Bluhm, Willie Watson and Dave Eggar and friends.

This year, the festival footprint also includes the new Lauderdale Stage at the Sessions Hotel. Named for performer Jim Lauderdale, its Friday lineup includes three shows by the Honey Dewdrops, Missy Raines and Ron Short & The Possum Plowboys, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Nearly 90 performances are scheduled Saturday. Gates open at 9 a.m., with music starting around noon on most of the 17 indoor and outdoor stages and continuing until midnight at multiple stages.

The State Street stage features McCoury, local favorites 49 Winchester and Donna the Buffalo while Piedmont’s lineup includes Asleep at the Wheel and John R. Miller. J.J. Grey and Mofro close out the day at Cumberland Square Park where Katie Pruett and Arlo McKinley also perform.

Another Saturday night highlight is WBCM Radio’s Farm and Fine Time presents a live show at the Paramount featuring the Del McCoury Band, Willie Watson, Green Grass Cloggers and house band Bill and the Belles. That show begins at 7:30 p.m.

The festival wraps up Sunday with gates opening at 10 a.m., and most stages cranking up after noon. The lineup has 46 performances including Rosanne Cash at 5:15 p.m., on State Street. She is preceded there by Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway. Junior Brown and Jim Lauderdale are among the headliners at Piedmont while Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys and Carson Peters and Iron Mountain top the lineup at the country mural stage.

PRE-FESTIVAL CONCERT

A special BRRR eve kickoff concert is scheduled Sept. 8 at the Lumac Rooftop Bar at The Bristol Hotel. The Larry Keel Experience, Woody Woodworth & The Piners and Old Line Skiffle Combo will perform, starting at 5:30 p.m. This is a separate, ticketed event and tickets are $25.

A FERRIS WHEEL AND VENDORS

This weekend’s festival will feature its usual complement of craft, food and other unique product vendors with one very new twist, thanks to the festival’s atmosphere committee.

“For 10 years, the atmosphere committee has wanted a Ferris wheel and this year we have a Ferris wheel. It will be in the Sessions Hotel parking lot so we’ve extended the footprint to include that area,” committee member Tracey Childress said. “We’ll have more craft and food vendors down on that end – with some new tasty treats -- and we’re hoping to draw a lot more festival goers to that end of the street.”

Childress is thrilled to have the attraction, saying it will afford a unique vantage point for riders to see downtown Bristol

She also oversees the festival’s vendor lineup, which will again add flavor and character to the event.

“Every year there are new vendors who apply every year so we try to rotate folks out and keep everyone’s favorites from the previous years,” Childress said.

“One of the favorites, Island Noodles will be on Cumberland Street this year, near the BCM Museum, rather than Lee Street, across from the Hard Rock Casino booth. All of our vendors are again on our mobile app. This is a fantastic tool for festival goers to use because they can click explore, click on the map and it will take them right to that vendor,” Childress said.

In terms of food vendors, organizers say they try to complement existing downtown businesses.

“When you have this many people here, you want them to go to your downtown restaurants and they go, but there is no way, when you have 20,000 people, they can accommodate that. Tracey and that committee work hard at getting a great variety so you don’t have a bunch of hamburgers or a bunch of hotdogs,” Ross said.

Childress said they try to provide some healthy food options.

“Every year we look to provide vegetarian options, carnival food and we’re always looking for new and different,” Childress said.

FREE APP

The festival is once again offering a free smart phone app that delivers a complete schedule and lineup, map of the festival grounds, links to BCM’s social media channels updated information and any schedule changes, frequently asked questions and information about sponsors, the Birthplace of Country Music Museum and Radio Bristol. It is available for download in both IOS and Android platforms.

CHILDREN’S DAY

The festival’s Children’s Day activities return for 2022 at Anderson Park in Bristol, Tennessee. This is a free event, scheduled from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. It will feature crafts, games and other age appropriate children’s activities. There will also be performances and some food vendors on site.

COVID-19

Most of the counties and cities in this region dealt with relatively large numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in July and August, but that trend slowed this week this week with overall cases declining 12% according to the Tennessee and Virginia health departments.

Last year festival organizers met with officials from both cities and both states before announcing a policy that remains in effect.

“Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion is prohibited from enacting a vaccination/negative test policy for ticket buyers. As an event that utilizes public, outdoor spaces and privately-owned businesses and vendors, the stipulations surrounding our event protocols are unique. We strongly encourage vaccinations, and the use of masks are encouraged in enclosed, indoor spaces, but not mandatory,” according to the festival.

SHUTTLE SERVICE

The festival will again provide shuttle bus service for its guests, with convenient pickup at area hotels and two drop-off points, at the downtown transit station on Shelby Street in Tennessee, near the country mural stage, and at the corner of Moore and Cumberland streets near the BCM Museum.

Shuttles will pick up at Thunder Mountain Campground near BMS and the following hotels: Arcadia Inn, Courtyard by Marriott, Days Inn, Delta by Marriott, Econo Lodge, Fairfield Inn, Hampton Inn, Hilton Garden Inn, Motel 6, both Quality Inns and Red Roof Inn. Shuttle tickets are $15.

Buses run Friday from 3 p.m. until midnight, Saturday from 9 a.m. until midnight and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

TICKETS

For anyone who missed the discounts available on advance purchase of three day passes, there is one more chance to save. Adult three-day passes are now $125 for the entire weekend, if purchased prior to the event. The price at the gate will be $150.

Single day adult tickets are also available for $50 for Friday, $70 for Saturday and $60 for Sunday. Children 12 and under are admitted free of charge.

Tickets are available online, at the BCM office and the BCM Museum.

BRISTOL SESSIONS SUPER RAFFLE

Now in its third year, the Bristol Sessions Super Raffle, conducted in conjunction with the festival, remains the Birthplace of Country Music’s largest annual fundraiser for the museum and its programming. A limited number of tickets remain and are again expected to sell out, Ross said.

If tickets haven’t sold out when the festival begins, they will be available at the BCM Museum store.

Tickets are $100 and each contains two chances to win one of dozens of prizes valued at $250,000. The prize lineup includes a 2022 Jeep Renegade 4x4, 2022 Ford Maverick pickup truck, 2022 Nissan Rogue, 2022 Kia Sportage, 2022 Indian motorcycle, Scag zero-turn mower, Sea Doo watercraft, Sandals vacation, Martin D28 guitar, Sony 75-inch TV, Food City gift card and cash prizes up to $25,000.

Drawings will be held live outside the museum Sunday from noon until 4 p.m. Winners need not be present.