Live music returns Friday night to Capone's with Ragged Sally and Jacob Moore

Somewhere between heaven and heart, home and lonesome, live the songs of Ragged Sally.
They’re as real as pain, authentic as love.
Embrace Ragged Sally’s embraceable music Friday at Capone’s in Johnson City. Helmed by Alli Epperson and Seth Broyles, the Bluff City-based troubadours straddle folk as well as country for a style steeped in small-town character.
“We’re totally making music that’s different,” said Broyles. “We’ll play some bluegrass-type songs, but it’s not bluegrass. Alli will sing Amy Winehouse songs sometimes.”
Amy Winehouse elevated modern pop music during the early 2000s with a heavy dose of rhythm and blues. That Epperson can and will tackle the late British singer’s music rates as impressive.
“You never know what you’re going to get from us,” Broyles said.
Befitting its name, Ragged Sally formed several years ago rather unexpectedly and unpredictably.
“We were with some friends of ours, If Birds Could Fly, in Wise County, Virginia,” Broyles said. “We all got to drinking. Billy Joe Shaver came on with his song, ‘Ragged Old Truck.’ Well, Brittany Carter (of If Birds Could Fly) couldn’t get mine and Alli’s names separated, so she called us Sally.”
On their way home to Bluff City, the name Ragged Sally was born.
“It fit,” said Alli Epperson. “Our first few shows, we were at the beach, living in our van. It was really hot. We were kind of ragged back then, so the name fit.”
No Sally. No more ragged. Since its formation, Broyles and Epperson honed Ragged Sally into a pliable membrane engineered for music that’s melodic and captive. As time passes gradually by, they’ve progressed as if layer by additional layer.
“A lot,” Epperson said. “It’s changed tremendously. We started taking it a lot more seriously. Seth will write some songs. I write some. Everything has fallen into place.”
That’s due in part to their mutual admiration. Engaged to be married next June, the pair make music as lovebirds should — with blissful harmony.
“Her songwriting and her storytelling is amazing,” Broyles said. “It’s really emotional, but it’s getting happier.”
A wedding that looms on the near horizon can accomplish that.
“I love his songwriting,” Epperson said. “I talk about feeling things. He paints pictures. And oh, man, I love his voice. His voice is sultry. I love how we can harmonize well. Old gospel songs are my favorite — ‘I Saw the Light,’ ‘Angel Band.’ We mash them all together and jam out onstage.”
Each say that a new album or EP is in the works. They plan to record it at home, employing recording equipment they’ve accumulated during the past couple of years.
A work in flux, Ragged Sally recently expanded to include a bass and guitar player. Dreams of nationwide tours occupy space with a love of home, each other and music.
“I’d be perfectly happy if we could tour auditoriums someday,” Broyles said.
Balance, Epperson added, seems to be the right ingredient for not only their domestic lives but also their music.
“I want the freedom to do both,” Epperson said.
Together, Broyles and Epperson as Ragged Sally embody the freedom sought in Kris Kristofferson’s “Me and Bobby McGee.” Their music carries as if on the wind, apt to shift at any given moment.
“We’re rehearsing a lot, playing a lot,” Broyles said, “getting it tight.”