Last month, I had the privilege of attending one of the weekly book club meetings of the Nevermore Book Club at the Bristol Public Library. Thank you to the members for allowing me to crash your meeting!

I’m a member of a book club that also meets at the library in the town where I live. My group meets monthly, and we all read the same book. This tends to be the way most book clubs operate.

That isn’t the case with the Nevermore club, though. They meet weekly, and each member has time to tell all the other members about any book that she is reading or has recently finished. Additionally, a library staff member joins them to tell them about other books that may interest them, and another staff member facilitates the meeting and makes sure that everyone gets a chance to talk.

They allowed me the courtesy to tell them about the five books I’ve written, two of which are available for check out at the library, and they listened as I told them about a couple of my favorite books. Listening to the members share information about their recent reads gave me a list of potential future reads and filled me with joy because their love of books was palpable.

I enjoyed the book club meeting and the way they’ve opted to structure their club. As I told one of the ladies that day, I often dislike the books that are selected for my library’s book club, and I would much rather prefer to read something that interests me and then share that enthusiasm and interest with the other members of my club.

Last week, I was invited to another book club at a different library. There, the ladies all read the same book and discussed it, just as we do in my book club. As I listened to them discuss the book, I noticed that a few of them disliked the book they had read and were confused by it. A couple of the ladies didn’t even say anything; perhaps they were going by the adage that if you can’t say something nice, then don’t say anything at all.

As I sat there, I thought again about the Nevermore Book Club’s structure and how every member had the opportunity to talk because every member was reading something that interested her. Life’s too short to read bad books. That’s why I so often fail to complete a book that my book club selects; I simply can’t bring myself to finish reading a book that I thoroughly dislike. I own hundreds of books that I still need to read, and there are thousands more out there beckoning to me for my time.

I plan to suggest a hybrid approach to my own book club — one in which some months we all read the same book because I do enjoy the deep conversations we have at times, and other months we all read something of our choosing to then share with the group. I’m not sure how it will go over but wish me luck!

If you’re a book lover in Bristol and are available on Tuesday mornings, you might consider joining the Nevermore Book Club. So far, it’s the most interesting book club I’ve ever attended.