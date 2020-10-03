LAWSON: Trust in God’s provision

Elijah killed the prophets of Baal, and Queen Jezebel sought revenge. God saved Elijah, directing him to flee to the desert. There Elijah would “drink of the brook” Cherith, and ravens supplied him food. When the brook dried up, God sent Elijah to Zarephath (an odd choice — it was Jezebel’s homeland), but Elijah obeyed. He was assured by God that a widow woman would “sustain” him. (See 1 Kings 17:1-16)
As he neared the city, Elijah found a poor woman gathering sticks. When he asked the woman for water and for a morsel of bread, she said she had nothing but “a handful of meal in a barrel, and a little oil in a cruse,” adding “I am gathering two sticks, that I may go in and dress it for me and my son, that we may eat it, and die.” To all outward appearance, the woman was unable to support her family, much less Elijah. Instead of abundance, he found apparent lack. The need of the moment required Elijah to reject material appearances and to affirm a higher, more spiritual sense of supply and of God’s protecting care.
Elijah told the woman not to be afraid. Through spiritual discernment, he knew that fear would interfere with her perception of God’s ever-present goodness and love. In the Christian Science textbook, Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures, Mary Baker Eddy echoes Elijah’s direction where she writes that fear “must be cast out to readjust the balance for God.” Assured by spiritual understanding, Elijah told the woman to first prepare for him, and then to make bread for herself and for her son. As the woman obeyed, expressing receptivity of ever-present substance, “she, and he, and her house, did eat many days. And the barrel of meal wasted not, neither did the cruse of oil fail, according to the word of the Lord, which he spake by Elijah.” Thus, Elijah and the woman relied upon their spiritual senses to realize abundance right where material lack seemed to be. They realized that God’s goodness was active and operating to sustain them.
When faced with similar harrowing conditions, Jeremiah counseled: “[B]e not afraid of their faces: for I [God] am with thee to deliver thee.” (Jeremiah 1:8) When we are confronted by “the jarring testimony of the material senses,” Eddy writes that we can be assured that “Divine Love always has met and always will meet every human need,” adding that we have only to “avail ourselves of God’s rule in order to receive His blessing.” God’s law of good is already established. As we trust God’s loving provision and refuse to be discouraged, we will be sustained.
Mark Lawson is First Reader of Christian Science Society, Bristol, Tennessee, and he may be contacted at mlawson@elliottlawson.com.
