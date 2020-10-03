LAWSON: Trust in God’s provision

Elijah killed the prophets of Baal, and Queen Jezebel sought revenge. God saved Elijah, directing him to flee to the desert. There Elijah would “drink of the brook” Cherith, and ravens supplied him food. When the brook dried up, God sent Elijah to Zarephath (an odd choice — it was Jezebel’s homeland), but Elijah obeyed. He was assured by God that a widow woman would “sustain” him. (See 1 Kings 17:1-16)

As he neared the city, Elijah found a poor woman gathering sticks. When he asked the woman for water and for a morsel of bread, she said she had nothing but “a handful of meal in a barrel, and a little oil in a cruse,” adding “I am gathering two sticks, that I may go in and dress it for me and my son, that we may eat it, and die.” To all outward appearance, the woman was unable to support her family, much less Elijah. Instead of abundance, he found apparent lack. The need of the moment required Elijah to reject material appearances and to affirm a higher, more spiritual sense of supply and of God’s protecting care.